P2P Group to Attend and Co-Market at CANSEC 2025, Canada's Premier Defence, Security & Technology Event

Key Highlights

Expanding partnerships and client base across Canada's defence and public safety sectors

defence and public safety sectors Showcasing StealthWave's live sensing, through-wall monitoring, and real-time operational intelligence

Meeting growing demand from police, military, and security teams for increased situational awareness and increased operator safety.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to share that the Company has been invited to attend and co-market at CANSEC 2025 [https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/], Canada's leading defence, security, and emerging technology conference, taking place May 28-29, 2025 at the EY Centre in Ottawa.

This marks another important step as the Company continues building momentum with its growing network of partners, clients, and agencies across Canada. At CANSEC, the Company will showcase StealthWave, its breakthrough spatial intelligence platform that transforms Wi-Fi and radio signals into real-time operational data for police, military, and security teams.

Capabilities Now in Demand Across Canada

StealthWave is already attracting strong interest from police forces, tactical units, and military agencies. Its ability to deliver discreet, hardware-free intelligence is helping teams operate safer and smarter. Key features include:

Through-Wall Sensing: Detects human presence and movement beyond line-of-sight using Wi-Fi and mmWave signals.

Vital Signs Monitoring: Captures breathing and heart rate without wearables, supporting health and safety in the field.

Real-Time Operational Intelligence: Provides live mapping, structural analysis, and monitoring in restricted visibility situations.

Easy Deployment: Works with existing mesh networks or embedded chipsets—no cameras or specialist hardware required.

As demand continues to grow, the Company looks forward to meeting new partners and reconnecting with potential clients who have interest to advance StealthWave into critical operations.

To support this growth phase the Company has engaged Onyx Capital GmbH ("Onyx") of Germany as strategic business development advisor and management consultant to support its corporate growth initiatives, including M&A, strategic partnerships, and market expansion activities.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay to Onyx a one-time cash fee of CAD$50,000, payable up front, for a three (3) month term which can be extended or renewed upon mutual written agreement of both parties. In addition, the Company will also grant to Onyx 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") with an exercise price of CAD$0.14, subject to CSE approval, with an expiry date of one year from date of issuance. As well in the event that Onyx introduces or facilitates a merger, acquisition or joint venture, the Company will pay to Onyx a fee equal to 6% of the total transaction value in cash, plus 6% of the transaction value in the form of Warrants, with an exercise price at market value with a two year term.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339