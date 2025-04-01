P2P Group Ltd. Investor Presentation

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to share its latest investor presentation, highlighting strong traction and exciting customer advancements across multiple industries. With significant momentum across key verticals, we continue to expand our market presence and drive innovation in AI-powered spatial intelligence.

CEO Ed Clarke Presenting Live: Click Here

Dynamic Presentation: Click Here

We invite stakeholders to review the investor presentation, which provides deeper insights into our strategic initiatives, recent customer traction, and future roadmap.

About P2P Group

P2P Group Ltd is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd, Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339