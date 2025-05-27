P2P Group And NATO Registered Partner Aliter Showcases Inturai Stealthwave Video

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG / OTC: PPBGF)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (OTC: PPBGF) is pleased to share the official video presentation of its advanced Stealthwave platform partnering with NATO registered Manufacturer Aliter Technologies, showcased at CANSEC 2025 (https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/), Canada's leading defence, security & emerging technology event in Ottawa today and tomorrow.

The video provides a firsthand look at the technology's military-grade spatial intelligence capabilities, including non-intrusive sensing through walls, biometric monitoring, and tactical situational awareness—delivered without cameras or wearable devices.

Stealthwave was built to address the intelligence and safety needs of modern field operations, and CANSEC provides the ideal setting to demonstrate its application-ready performance to defence leaders. As Canada's premier defence and security trade show, CANSEC brings together leading-edge innovation and strategic leadership from across the global defence ecosystem. With attendees ranging from NATO allies to domestic procurement teams, the event offers visibility into the future of operational readiness.

The P2P team will engage with key stakeholders across the military, emergency services, and homeland security sectors, reinforcing Stealthwave's role as a pivotal enabler of safety, efficiency, and mission-critical awareness.

About Aliter Technologies

Aliter Technologies is a Slovak-Canadian technology company offering its products and services to customers operating in the defense and security sector. It has won many awards and delivered several multi-million contracts for international organizations, government institutions and the world's largest manufacturers in defense industry. It is a NATO registered manufacturer. Visit https://www.aliter.com for more information.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .For investor inquiries:

