P2P Group Announces Exclusive Quantum Security Capability and Breakthrough Capabilities

Highlights:

Exclusive Partnership with PQStation, an industry-leading quantum security capability, to stand out as the most future-ready amongst competitors





Supports deployment of post-quantum encryption over Inturai Products and beyond without infrastructure overhauls, with revenue objectives of CAD $4,250,000 per annum within 3 years.





Capability will enable Aged Care and Military to utilise Wi-Fi sensing quantum secured over readily deployable chips and semiconductors, enabling global-scale sensing and security at the edge

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (US: PPBGF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive partnership with PQStation, a global leader in quantum-resilient cybersecurity, to become the exclusive partner and distributor of its flagship products across Aged Care, Home Security, Defense, Policing and Emergency Services sectors. Key international markets include the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

At the core of the partnership is QSTunnel, https://www.pqstation.com/offerings/qstunnel, a breakthrough platform built to address the global urgency to shift toward post-quantum cryptographic standards. QSTunnel acts as a protective overlay for existing infrastructure, enabling immediate deployment of quantum-safe encryption, without the complexity or cost of full system overhauls.

As regulatory pressure increases, quantum encryption is becoming government-mandated, with Australia, for example, mandating a phase-out of legacy encryption by 2030 and military agencies such as the U.S. Army already adopting post-quantum standards. As such, the need for scalable, real-world solutions is now mission-critical. QSTunnel meets that need today.

By integrating QSTunnel into Wi-Fi mesh networks and chipsets, P2P Group will enable mass deployment of quantum-safe encryption at the edge, sensing products, redefining what's possible for civilian, commercial and tactical use cases alike.

This capability sets P2P Group apart from legacy competitors still dependent on centralised, high-cost approaches. The result is a future-ready design architecture that is lightweight, modular and built to scale with the quantum era. PQStation, founded as a spin-out from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) https://www.ntu.edu.sg/, a top 5 global AI institution, bridges world-class research with practical implementation. Its technology ensures resilience as quantum computing threatens traditional cryptographic systems.

Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group, stated: "Quantum risk has moved from theory to strategic reality. This partnership enables us to bring military-grade, quantum-resilient encryption to sectors that can't afford to wait. The integration of QSTunnel with our infrastructure ensures security at scale, fast, flexible and future-ready."

This agreement expands P2P Group's technology stack and strengthens its position as a critical provider of advanced, AI-enabled spatial intelligence. The Parties have agreed on the following revenue targets for the mutual viability and ongoing exclusivity of the partnership.

Year 1: SGD 500,000 (CAD $531,902.50 )





(CAD ) Year 2: SGD 1,500,000 (CAD $1,595,707.50 )





(CAD ) Year 3: SGD 4,000,000 (CAD $4,255,220.00 )

To support this deal and to pursue potential engagements with defence and government groups in the EU, the Company has engaged General Research GmbH as strategic business development advisor and management consultant to support its corporate growth initiatives, including M&A, strategic partnerships and market expansion activities for a onetime fee of EUR €30,000.

About PQStation

PQStation is a deep-tech cybersecurity company focused on enabling the global transition to quantum-safe infrastructure. With a mission to make post-quantum cryptography scalable and deployable, it develops cutting-edge encryption solutions to safeguard the world's most critical systems. Founded by leading cryptographers from Nanyang Technological University, the team has contributed to international PQC standards, advised regulators, and published in top-tier security venues, bringing together academic excellence and engineering expertise to deliver enterprise-grade security for the quantum era. For more information, visit www.pqstation.com or reach out to PQStation at [email protected].

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases. To learn more, visit www.p2p-group.com.

