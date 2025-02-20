P2P Group's AI WI-FI Tech Tested At Parity To Multi-Billion Dollar IoT Beacon Technology - No Hardware Needed

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

Highlights:

AI-powered Wi-Fi tracking achieves sub-meter location accuracy, matching expensive IoT hardware beacon capabilities without hardware.

Eliminates costly beacons, batteries, and installations, reducing CapEx, barriers to entry and simplifying large-scale deployments.

Continually improves over time with AI, creating a moat around IP and future-proofing real-time tracking across smart homes, healthcare, logistics, and industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to report that testing of its AI-driven Wi-Fi signal tracking system has demonstrated sub-meter precision (10 cm to 1 meter), achieving the same accuracy as BLE 5.1 without requiring any specialised tracking hardware.

This breakthrough removes capital expenditure (CapEx) for the deployment of beacons, locators, and gateways, which is a multi-billion dollar annual hardware market growing to $70b by 2039* before software subscriptions and installation costs, eliminating barriers to entry, key complexity and scalability barriers associated with traditional BLE-based tracking solutions - the defacto solution for spatial intelligence.

AI-Powered Tracking with Zero Hardware

Traditional IoT BLE beacon systems rely on battery-powered sensors, locators and professional installation to achieve high-precision tracking. P2P Group focuses its AI-driven approach on delivering the same but eliminates all hardware requirements, using existing Wi-Fi signals to deliver the same outcome.

This approach removes key barriers associated with beacon-based tracking, including:

✔ No costly hardware purchases

✔ No batteries to replace, warranties, or lost devices

✔ No installation complexity

✔ No scalability limits due to physical infrastructure

Reducing Costs and Complexity at Scale

The cost of deploying BLE 5.1-based tracking grows exponentially due to required hardware purchases, professional installations and ongoing maintenance. The following data highlights the efficiencies and cost savings of P2P Group's Inturai AI-powered tracking. Additionally, when scaled across multiple sites, BLE-based systems increased capital and operational costs, while Inturai scales without additional hardware expenses.

Cost Component Home (2,000 sq ft) - BLE 5.1 Small Warehouse (10,000 sq ft)

- BLE 5.1 Inturai Wi-Fi System (Home or Warehouse) BLE 5.1 Beacons 10-20 units @ $5 each → $500 - $100 50-100 units @ $5 each → $250 - $500 N/A (Not needed for Wi-Fi-based solution) Locators/Gateways 2-4 units @ $200 each → $400 - $800 10-20 units @ $200 each → $2,000 - $4,000 N/A (Wi-Fi system only requires a router) Installation & Setup Professional $500 Professional $1,500 - $3,000 DIY in App Router Cost N/A N/A NIL or $200 if no Wi-Fi router Total Cost $920 - $1,800 $3,750 - $7,500 NIL

AI-Powered Tracking with Continuous Improvement

Unlike traditional BLE tracking systems requiring regular hardware upgrades and maintenance, Inturai continuously leverages AI to improve over time.

"Testing confirms that AI-enhanced Wi-Fi tracking can replicate BLE 5.1's precision —and we expect it to get much better over time," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "By removing hardware entirely, we're addressing the significant cost and deployment challenges in real-time home and site intelligence across hundreds of billions of dollars of addressable market. This approach makes high-precision spatial intelligence more scalable and accessible than ever before."

Applications Across Multiple Industries

The company targets widespread deployment, with this technology offers benefits in:

Healthcare & Aged Care – Passive monitoring for fall detection and movement analysis

– Passive monitoring for fall detection and movement analysis Smart Homes & Security – Non-intrusive movement tracking without cameras or wearables

– Non-intrusive movement tracking without cameras or wearables Logistics & Retail – Location tracking without BLE-based infrastructure

– Location tracking without BLE-based infrastructure Industrial & Military Applications – Situational awareness without specialised sensor networks

Next Steps

P2P Group will continue development and testing in various environments to improve reliability, scalability, and long-term AI improvements. Further updates will be provided as testing progresses.

Operational and Marketing Update

On the sales side, the company is rapidly developing its go-to-market plan and expanding sales channels. Efforts are focused on increasing market presence and driving customer acquisition. Strategic initiatives are underway to accelerate growth and reach key target audiences.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the engagement of Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), a British Columbia-based firm, to assist in the Company's ongoing marketing and investor relations efforts. Hillside will provide a comprehensive suite of services to enhance the Company's public presence and drive investor engagement. Hillside will provide a digital outreach program to update the market on the company's technology and commercialisation advancements. The initial engagement will commence immediately and remain in effect for up to one (1) month. The Company will pay Hillside a total of C$25,000 plus applicable GST for these services. CSE and FSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this release.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

*https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ble-beacon-market-A10405#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20estimated%20industry,Q4.

