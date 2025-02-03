P2P Group's Ai Platform Achieves First Revenue From Leading Technology Provider

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

Highlights:

First Revenue Secured – Multiple annual subscriptions signed with Australian leading aged care technology provider , validating market demand and revenue potential.





– Multiple annual subscriptions signed with , validating market demand and revenue potential. High-Margin, Scalable Model – Recurring revenue stream with no reliance on costly IoT hardware, driving 80-90% gross margins on between $15 -50 monthly revenue . Initial customer addressable opportunity of over 42,000 subscriptions.





– Recurring revenue stream with no reliance on costly IoT hardware, driving . Initial customer addressable opportunity of over 42,000 subscriptions. Massive Growth Potential – Disrupting a $400B+ global market with AI-powered monitoring technology applicable across aged care, healthcare, security, industrial and defence sectors.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce the achievement of first revenue through multiple annual subscriptions to its cutting-edge aged care monitoring solution. This milestone marks a major step in the Company's commercial growth and validates the increasing market demand for its technology.

The initial order has been placed by an Australian leading aged care technology provider, further underscoring the credibility and necessity of P2P's solution in the sector. Within this customer alone, the company sees a potential of over 42,000 subscriptions, with the Company targeting roll out prices between $15 and $50 per subscription.

Unlike conventional systems requiring 10+ specialised IoT devices per home, P2P's software-driven approach eliminates hardware dependency, offering aged care providers a seamless, cost-effective, and scalable alternative. For example, a customer with 10,000 homes could remove the need for around 110,000 specialist IoT sensors, radars and trackers.

"This first revenue milestone from a leading provider is a testament to the game-changing potential of our technology," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "By removing the need for expensive IoT installations, we are lowering costs for aged care providers and significantly enlarging the addressable market with the benefits of improving patient safety and operational efficiency."

P2P Group's AI-powered spatial intelligence technology utilises standard Wi-Fi signals to track movement, detect falls and monitor well-being, without the need for intrusive cameras or wearable devices. This breakthrough has already attracted strong interest across multiple sectors, including healthcare, security and industrial applications.

With high-margin, recurring revenue now initiated, the Company is focused on scaling its aged care deployments while expanding into new high-growth verticals.

About P2P Group

P2P Group Ltd. is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

Ed Clarke, CEO

P2P Group Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

