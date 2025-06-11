P2P Group Increases Biometric Detection Range by 166%--Transforming Security, Defence and Aged Care

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG / US: PPBGF)

Highlights:

Opens new markets in border control, defence, and passive health monitoring

Extends wireless heart rate and breathing detection range from 3m to 8m using standard Wi-Fi

Enables detection of hidden individuals and weapons in vehicles and sealed environments from human or drone-operated devices.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (US: PPBGF) is pleased to announce a major improvement in its wireless sensing platform, achieving heart rate and breathing detection at distances of up to 8 metres—more than doubling its prior range.

This enhancement strengthens both the SafeWave and StealthWave systems and significantly increases addressable market applications:

"Expanding the range to 8 metres without adding complexity is a very meaningful leap," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "This capability pushes us into new operational zones where traditional solutions simply can't go."

The Company is advancing IP protection, commercial rollout plans, and customer notifications. Updates will follow as deployment progresses.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases. To learn more, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339