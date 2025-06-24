Major Disability Care Provider Initiates On-Premise Deployment

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG / US: PPBGF)

Highlights:

Evaluation deployment originated by a major provider from inbound demand and marks the first deployment of Inturai technology in disability care sector





Disability care is a natural extension of aged care use cases and a CAD $91.2b market by 2030*





Based in New Zealand , the outcome of the program will define rollout discussions across the provider's national footprint

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (US: PPBGF) is pleased to announce that a major New Zealand-based disability care provider is commencing an on-premise trial of the Inturai platform.

The trial represents the first in-market deployment of Inturai's real-time sensing and activity recognition system in the disability care sector. It will focus on delivering enhanced safety, privacy and quality of life outcomes through Inturai's AI-driven, hardware-free monitoring solution.

This initial phase includes live testing in test and residential environments, aiming to validate use cases such as event detection, activity mapping and responsive care alerting, without the use of invasive cameras or wearable devices to maintain client dignity.

"This is a high-trust sector where dignity and safety must be delivered together," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "We are proud to see our platform entering the trial stage with one of New Zealand's leading care providers. It's a significant milestone in expanding our health sector impact."

Trial results will be used to inform planning for broader rollout across the provider's national operations, pending successful outcomes and stakeholder engagement. Updates will be provided should they become material.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases. To learn more, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339