P2P Group Appoints Canadian Armed Forces Flag Officer, Rear-Admiral (Ret'd) Casper Donovan, to Advisory Board

Highlights:

Former Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy; two-star flag officer with 35 years of service





Led the development of Canada's future naval capabilities across platforms, systems, infrastructure, and digital innovation





Acted in roles including Advisor to National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Chief of Staff within the NATO Training Mission Afghanistan, and Co-Executive Director of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (OTCQB: PPBGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rear-Admiral (Retired) Casper Donovan to its Advisory Board.

His appointment adds critical depth to the Company's expansion into the defence and national security sectors, particularly in support of the commercialisation of P2P's StealthWave spatial intelligence platform.

Originally from Montreal, QC, Rear-Admiral Donovan served for 35 years in the Canadian Armed Forces. His operational career spanned both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, including command of His Majesty's Canadian Ship Vancouver and deployments in support of Canadian, Coalition and NATO missions, including service in Afghanistan.

Following a strategic appointment to the Privy Council Office supporting the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Donovan was promoted to Flag rank in 2016. He was given the lead role in shaping the future of the Royal Canadian Navy. His mandate covered every critical element: surface and subsurface platforms, training, personnel, infrastructure, digital transformation and innovation.

In his most recent public appointment, Donovan served as Co-Executive Director of Canada's Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference. His leadership of the inquiry's operations was formally recognised by Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue for its excellence and sound judgment.

Rear-Admiral Donovan holds a Bachelor of Politics and Economics and a Master of Defence Studies from the Royal Military College of Canada. He is a graduate of Canada's National Security Program, the U.S. Department of Defence CAPSTONE course, and Harvard's Senior Executives in National and International Security Program. Outside of defence and intelligence, he is a classically trained French chef (Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute) and founder of Bowline Insight and Analysis, Incorporated https://www.bowlineinc.ca/ .

For his services Mr Donovan or his nominee will receive 400,000 Warrants at CAD $0.20 expiring August 30, 2029.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases. To learn more, visit www.p2p-group.com.

