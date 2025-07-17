Defence Commercialisation Update: StealthWave Advances Across Allied Defence Channels

(CSE: PPB / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

Key Highlights

Canadian military contractor moves into on-site implementation

European government group confirms post-summer Proof-of-Concept focused on border and tactical security

Discussions advancing with Israeli military contractor tactical intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to update that it has made strong advancements in its defence and policing programs across multiple countries.

The Company is commencing rollout of its StealthWave spatial intelligence platform, initiating a physical implementation in facilities and drones with a Canadian based military contractor. This marks the first active deployment of the system and a major milestone in the platform's defence sector commercialisation.

In parallel, discussions are advancing with an Israeli military contractor to explore deployment models for safer, more informed tactical operations. These strategic conversations reflect strong global demand for affordable, scalable intelligence solutions that operate beyond line-of-sight.

Additionally, following ministerial-level meetings with a European government group, a post-summer Proof-of-Concept Day has been agreed to be scheduled with key stakeholders and decision makers attending. The demonstration will focus on high-priority use cases including tactical intelligence and border security—specifically detecting human presence inside trucks and confined structures, where traditional surveillance fails. These capabilities address critical gaps in managing smuggling, unauthorised crossings and pre-operational situational awareness.

StealthWave is increasingly seen as a breakthrough platform for understanding the presence, behaviours and movement patterns of individuals in and around buildings and infrastructure before any military or police action is taken. Its use of RF and mmWave signals eliminates the dangers and costs of blind spots of cameras or drones which fail beyond line of sight, creating unnecessary errors, costs and casualties. This capability makes Stealthwave ideal for discreet, high-fidelity monitoring across defence and national security applications.

To support this growth phase, the Company has engaged Capital Growth Media to enhance public market awareness for a fee of USD$3,000.

About P2P Group Ltd.

P2P Group Ltd. is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339