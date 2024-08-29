P2P Group Further Strengthens Executive Team And Investor Presentation

Strategic appointment of veteran and renowned high-revenue and scale product builder, Mr Sudhakar Anivella, as CTO of Inturai and VP of Technology at P2P Group.

Mr Anivella was previously instrumental as a founding engineer in the build of world-leading Silicon Valley tech platform, Turvo and at Salesforce, where he was headhunted for special AI projects.

Mr Anivella brings a strong network and fast-tracks recently acquired Inturai's development, laid out in new Inturai Acquisition Investor Presentation.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited ("P2P Group" or the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) has appointed Sudhakar Anivella as its Chief Technology Officer, Inturai and VP Engineering, P2P Group, effective immediately. Mr Anivella brings nearly 25 years of extensive experience in software architecture, development, and leadership across diverse industries.

Mr Anivella, a key player in the early success of Silicon Valley startup Turvo ( https://turvo.com ), is recognised for his strategic leadership in software architecture and development. A proven innovator, Mr Anivella is known for his ability to design, build and scale complex and innovative technology products. His deep expertise in advanced technology led to his recruitment by Salesforce ( www.salesforce.com ) for specialized AI projects.

"I'm thrilled to join Inturai at this exciting time," said Mr Anivella. "I look forward to working with the talented team to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in health and safety solutions."

"With nearly 25 years of experience, Sudhakar has architected and developed high-revenue products across the USA, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, making a significant global impact. His expertise will help drive innovation and growth at Inturai," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group.

Inturai Acquisition Investor Presentation

The Company is also pleased to provide a new presentation to update shareholders of its progress relating to its recent acquisition of Inturai.

Link: https://www.p2p-group.com/investor

About P2P Group

P2P Group is at the forefront of transforming health and safety with advanced technology solutions that create smarter, safer spaces. Serving industries such as healthcare, smart homes, and industrial facilities, P2P Group is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.P2P-Group.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

