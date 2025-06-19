P2P Group Formalises Global Channel Partner Program as Onboarding Begins for First Four Partners

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG / US: PPBGF)

[email protected]

Highlights:

Four selected partners are now progressing through onboarding for the Inturai Channel Partner Program, showing strong demand and uptake

Partners targeting worldwide deployments initially across aged care, home security and energy management sectors

3-year sale targets are currently being finalised with the selected channel partners

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (US: PPBGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formalised its Channel Partner Program and has four initial partners who are now undergoing onboarding. These parties have been selected based on market reach, solution alignment and near-term commercialisation potential.

The onboarding process is designed to prepare partners for deployment of Inturai's real-time spatial intelligence platform across sectors including aged care, home security and energy management sectors—where multiple regional rebate programs support adoption along with broader industrial and smart infrastructure use cases.

Each of the onboarding partners is currently reviewing their three-year sales ambitions in collaboration with the Company. Once formalised and submitted, P2P Group will update the market with aggregate targets and commercial expectations.

"This is a high-conviction program aimed at creating scaled, localised market entry through capable partners," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "The depth of interest across sectors is clear and impressive and we expect partner-led growth to be a major component of our commercial engine going forward."

The Inturai Channel Partner Program enables selected integrators, system providers and sector specialists to deploy Inturai technology across high-impact environments—delivering continuous sensing, AI-driven intelligence and cost-efficient infrastructure with minimal hardware requirements.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases. To learn more, visit www.p2p-group.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339