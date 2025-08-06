Inturai StealthWave Gains Military Ground as Retail and Healthcare Scale Up

(CSE: PPB / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

NATO-aligned defence contractors now configuring StealthWave across drone and fixed-location systems

Healthcare and retail verticals advancing rapidly with new deployments and commercial traction

Europe and North America set for major marketing expansion post-summer

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to share it's momentum with StealthWave, now being configured across drones and fixed locations by multiple new and existing NATO-aligned military contractors. These integrations signal growing operational trust and demand for Inturai's proprietary spatial intelligence technology within defence environments. The stealth, size and signal intelligence capability of the system offer a tactical edge in complex operating conditions—making it a preferred solution for situational awareness and secure monitoring.

Healthcare and retail sectors are also showing strong growth, with expanded integration of our SafeWave platform delivering value through non-invasive monitoring and seamless infrastructure integration. SafeWave's ability to detect breathing, heart rate and motion via standard Wi-Fi infrastructure continues to disrupt legacy sensor markets. Multiple retail customers are currently integrating the system for real-time behavioural insight and safety compliance, while healthcare operators see increasing value in aged care and remote monitoring environments.

To support this traction, P2P will launch coordinated marketing campaigns across Europe and North America following the summer period. These campaigns will focus on strategic channel development and system integrator partnerships, backed by a data-driven demand generation model. With Inturai's modular platform ready to scale, these go-to-market efforts are set to accelerate revenue and global footprint through Q4 and into FY2026.

The Company's low-code developer tools and system-on-chip integrations are unlocking enterprise-scale adoption pathways with minimal hardware investment. This positions Inturai not only as a product but as a platform, enabling defence, healthcare, and commercial partners to build customised sensing and intelligence environments without compromising on privacy or cost.

As momentum builds, P2P remains focused on disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and expanding the reach of its AI-driven spatial intelligence capabilities. The progress in both mission-critical and commercial deployments underscores the company's trajectory toward becoming the global standard in non-visual sensing and situational awareness.

To support this growth phase, the Company has engaged Jolly Green Investor Ltd to enhance public market awareness for a fee of USD$3,000.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339