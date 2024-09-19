P2P Group Expands World-Class Advisory Board with Science and Industry Leaders

P2P Group adds two domain leaders to its Advisory Board.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited ("P2P Group" or the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce P2P Group, has expanded its distinguished Advisory Board with the addition of two new members: Mr. Tobias Brix and Dr. Muhammad Shahzad. These experienced leaders join Mr. Alexander Makrodimitras, whose appointment was previously announced, to provide strategic guidance and expertise in advancing P2P's innovations in spatial intelligence technology.

Dr. Muhammad Shahzad, an Associate Professor at North Carolina State University and Director of the Wolfpack Interactive, Sensing, and Networking Lab, is a visionary in radio frequency sensing and network systems design. His interdisciplinary research has led to breakthroughs in human activity recognition, sensor-less security, and large-scale IoT device integration.

Partnering with Cisco, his work on automated IoT onboarding transforms how networks manage connected devices, driving innovation in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and smart infrastructure. A Senior Member of IEEE, Dr. Shahzad is a leading force in the computing world, blending AI with foundational problem-solving approaches to develop robust, efficient technologies. Dr Shahzad holds a Ph.D. from Michigan State University.

Mr Tobias Brix, a seasoned leader with global experience at IBM, Siemens, Nokia Siemens Networks and Whispir has led growth initiatives worldwide. Mr Brix defines and executes global strategy, overseeing sales, product development, and operations. Tobi holds a Dipl. Int. Business from the University of Applied Sciences, Constance.

The expanded Advisory Board now includes:

Mr. Tobias Brix : a global leader in telecommunications and AI.

: a global leader in telecommunications and AI. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad : a pioneer in radio frequency sensing research.

: a pioneer in radio frequency sensing research. Mr. Alexander Makrodimitras : a veteran with a 22-year career in the Military and Canadian Special Operations Command and secure technology entrepreneur.

"We are pleased that after a comprehensive global search, we are able to welcome Tobias and Muhammad to our Advisory Board, alongside Alex, as we continue to push the boundaries of spatial intelligence," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "Their combined expertise will be pivotal in driving our innovations forward, particularly into channels such as multinational technology, telecommunications and consulting along with defence, where efficiency, cost, safety and intelligence are paramount. I am confident that their insights will significantly enhance our strategic direction and growth."

The addition of these new Advisory Board members underscores P2P's commitment to leveraging industry-leading expertise to accelerate its mission of revolutionising safety and intelligence across key sectors, including defense, healthcare, and smart homes.

About P2P Group

P2P Group through its wholly-owned subsidiary Inturai is at the forefront of transforming health and safety with advanced technology solutions that create smarter, safer spaces. Serving industries such as healthcare, smart homes, and industrial facilities, P2P Group is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.P2P-Group.com .

For more information, please contact: Ed Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339