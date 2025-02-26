P2P Group Corporate Update

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) P2P Group is pleased to share an update on its growth and capital strategy as it continues to gain momentum across its customer and investor market and in key strategic areas, reinforcing our leadership in spatial intelligence technology, creating AI-powered technology that is affordable to consumers globally.

Industry Recognition & Thought Leadership

P2P Group is pleased to be invited to present at Emergence 2025 Singapore, taking place on April 1, 2025. Emergence is one of Asia-Pacific's leading investment conferences, hosted by Wholesale Investor www.wholesaleinvestor.com which connects high-growth private and public companies with an audience of institutional and private investors, venture capital firms and industry leaders.

This invitation reflects the strong interest and strength of our technology and business strategy. Presenting at Emergence 2025 will provide P2P Group with an opportunity to engage with key investors, showcase our AI-powered spatial intelligence technology and build relationships that support our long-term growth.

Strong Commercial Pipeline

To fast-track sales growth and scale globally, the Company is allocating additional resources to expand its sales and business development teams. These efforts will assist to accelerate customer acquisition, expand international market reach and drive revenue growth across a number of key markets. By strengthening our commercial capabilities, we aim to capitalise on the increasing demand for our solutions and position P2P Group as the pioneer in the post-IoT global market.

Private Placement For Commercialisation

In order to accelerate growth, the company is now seeking to raise total gross proceeds of up to CDN$750,000 by way of the issuance of up to 5,769,230 units at an issue price of CDN$0.13 per unit, with up to a further CDN$250,000 in excess capacity at the Company's discretion.

Each Unit includes one common share of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at a price of CDN$0.18 if exercised within 12 months and CDN$0.25 if exercised after 12 months of issuance, and before the 24 months expiry period. If the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Exchange exceeds CDN$0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the Warrant exercise period, requiring holders to act within 10 business days.

The Shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period in all selling jurisdictions, starting from the Closing Date. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital purposes. Related parties may participate and the Company may pay finders' fees to arms-length parties in consideration for introducing subscribers to the Offering. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of any required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Related Party Participation

Related parties of the Company may participate in the Offering, although the extent of their participation is undetermined at this time. Any participation by insiders in the Offering, will constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities anticipated to be acquired by insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As the specific participation of each related party that the Company expects will participate in the Offering has not been confirmed as of the date of this news release, additional information required under MI 61-101 will be provided in the Company's material change report with respect to the Offering, including a description of the interest of all related parties in the Offering, and where applicable, a description of the effect on the percentage of the securities of the Company held by related parties participating.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339