P2P Forms World-Class Advisory Board Focused on Commercial, Technical and Military Expertise

P2P Group sets up Advisory Board to strengthen strategic planning and innovation.

Alex Makrodimitras , a 22-year Canadian Special Operations veteran, joins the Advisory board.

This Advisory board will provide critical business networks, expertise and strategy support to the company.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited ("P2P Group" or the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce the forming of an Advisory Board composed of experts across various fields to strengthen our leadership further and guide our future initiatives. Mr Alex Makrodimitras, a retired member of the Canadian Special Operations Command, will join as its first member. This is a further step in the Company's ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic growth.

Mr Makrodimitras brings over 22 years of decorated military service, where he developed extensive expertise in planning, leadership, instruction, course development, overseas operations, capability assessment, risk management and procurement. His contributions will be instrumental as P2P Group embarks on new ventures requiring precision, foresight and disciplined execution.

Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group, said "The formation of an Advisory Board underscores P2P's commitment to enhancing our strategic planning capabilities. This Advisory board will provide critical insights and direction, ensuring that we continue to innovate, commercialise and be at the forefront in a rapidly evolving industry."

Mr Markrodimitras said "I have been working in technology for a number of years and have not seen a technology with such potential for application across industry and military use cases. I look forward to supporting the company in reaching its full potential."

About P2P Group

P2P Group is at the forefront of transforming health and safety with advanced technology solutions that create smarter, safer spaces. Serving industries such as healthcare, smart homes, and industrial facilities, P2P Group is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.P2P-Group.com .

For more information, please contact: Ed Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339