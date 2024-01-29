Over 6,200 Delegates Attend Annual AME Roundup Conference in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Last week, the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) hosted its 41st annual AME Roundup conference, the largest global gathering of the mineral exploration industry.

With the highest registration since 2019, more than 6,200 geoscientists, prospectors, Indigenous partners, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government representatives from 41 countries gathered in Vancouver to 'explore for value' and share the latest trends, tools, and knowledge in the minerals industry. This turnout was complemented by record attendance at Discovery Day, where 1,200 members of the public experienced mineral exploration and mining with fun, hands-on, interactive displays, exhibitors and experiences.

"Every January, AME's Roundup plays an important role in facilitating conversations about the future of our industry, and this year was no different. The passion, expertise and perseverance of our members and attendees was clearly on display over the last four days, as we gained inspiration for exploration projects that will ultimately supply the minerals and metals required for our high-tech, low-carbon future," stated Keerit Jutla, President & CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration. "The essential nature of our industry and how we discover more minerals and metals in growing demand for the green energy transition was part of every discussion. We explored how to enhance collaboration with government, stakeholders and Indigenous rightsholders to move projects forward; and how to play an active role in achieving economic reconciliation goals."

On Monday, January 22, AME welcomed the Hon. David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, to AME Roundup where he offered enhanced support for the mineral exploration sector with an announcement on the first phase of a made-in-BC critical minerals strategy. In this strategy, the government's continued investment in geoscience is key to sustaining and growing mineral exploration in the province. The Premier announced the third highest annual exploration spend recorded in BC over the past 10 years, with $643 million invested across 244 projects in 2023.

AME appreciated the government's acknowledgement at AME Roundup that more action is required to facilitate the development of new critical mineral projects. Discussions over the course of the four days articulated the need for greater emphasis on industry competitiveness and the fiscal and regulatory policies that will attract investment in mineral exploration and mine development. AME hosted several essential conversations discussing what comes next in the Mineral Tenure Act modernization process and the collaborative engagement between government, Indigenous rightsholders and industry to get this modernization right.

"The mining and mineral exploration sector is a foundational part of British Columbia's economy, providing over 35,000 family-supporting jobs for people and advancing our low-carbon future. AME Roundup is always an important opportunity for industry leaders to gather, make connections and discover new ideas that support a sustainable mining and exploration sector," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation. "This year, my message for Roundup has been to reaffirm our government's priority to continue working together with industry and First Nations – through our made-in-B.C. Critical Minerals Strategy – to expedite the growth of critical minerals development in B.C. so we can build the clean technologies we all need to fight climate change, and to provide enduring jobs and economic opportunities for people."

Key speakers from government at AME Roundup 2024 included:

Parliamentary Secretary Marc Serré, Government of Canada

Premier David Eby, Government of British Columbia

Premier Ranj Pillai, Government of Yukon

Josie Osborne , Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia

, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of Shannon Baskerville, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

Tania Demchuk , Assistant Deputy Minister, Responsible Mining and Competitiveness Division, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

, Assistant Deputy Minister, Responsible Mining and Competitiveness Division, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Councillor Mike Klassen , City of Vancouver

Indigenous leaders who addressed delegates included:

Chief Ian Campbell , Hereditary Chief, Squamish Nation

, Hereditary Chief, Squamish Nation Dr. Amy Parent , Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University

, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University Robert Phillips , Political Executive, First Nations Leadership Council

, Political Executive, First Nations Leadership Council Chief Byron Louis , First Nations Energy and Mining Council

, First Nations Energy and Mining Council Allen Edzerza, Tahltan Elders Council

Phillip Jerry Asp , CEO/Chair, Spirit Rock Resources

, CEO/Chair, Spirit Rock Resources Kody John Penner , Vice-Chair, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC)

, Vice-Chair, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) Andrew Robinson , Chief Executive Officer, Executive, Nisga'a Lisims Government

AME Roundup strives to provide a safe space where attendees may connect and share stories, to seek common ground on how to move forward as a modern exploration industry – an industry where everyone feels welcome and respected, and where past perceptions are broken down and replaced with open and honest dialogue. This is a listening, learning and sharing journey, and there is always more work to be done because words and actions matter. As the voice of the mineral exploration and development industry in BC, AME is deeply committed to this learning and the continued integration of diversity and inclusion to ensure we live up to our core values each and every day.

AME extends many thanks to the Patron Sponsor, Teck Resources Limited, Platinum Sponsors Anglo American and Newmont, and all the companies and organisations who sponsored AME Roundup 2024 and support AME throughout the year.

AME Board of Directors 2024

On Wednesday, January 24, AME held its 112th Annual General Meeting and first Board Meeting of 2024. AME congratulates Justin Himmelright, Senior Vice President, External Affairs at Skeena Resources as the newly appointed Chair of the AME Board. In addition, C. Paul Jago, Chief Geologist for Pacific Ridge Exploration and Kevin O'Callaghan, Partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP have been appointed Vice Chairs. Eric Casey, Associate Vice President, Finance at Skeena Resources has been appointed to the Executive Committee as Treasurer. AME also welcomes new board members Eva Clayton, Vesta Filipchuk, Janice Fingler, Sally Goodman, Darcy Vis and Chris Wild, and returning Director Sam Adkins to the 24-person board.

AME is grateful for the leadership and dedication of the Board of Directors as the Association champions the work of over 5,000 explorers in BC, across Canada and around the world in responsible and robust mineral exploration activity.

AME Roundup 2025

Mark your calendars for AME Roundup 2025, Monday, January 20 to Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional, unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations and brings together thousands of participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government and Indigenous partners from around the world. AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. Content is relevant and timely, delivered by high-calibre speakers, engaging exhibitors and inspiring presenters.

