Contributions to strengthen tourism, exports and industrial innovation in Laurentides region: Tourisme Laurentides, Laurentides International, MetalCo Welding and Synergie V3 receive CED support.

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting organizations and businesses so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $5,047,500 in contributions to support four Laurentides organizations in their activities or growth project. The funding is as follows:

The Association touristique régionale des Laurentides, Tourisme Laurentides, is receiving a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $3.72M to continue to guide tourism businesses.





to continue to guide tourism businesses. The regional export promotion organization (ORPEX organization) Laurentides International is receiving a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $630,000 to continue to guide businesses in their export efforts.





to continue to guide businesses in their export efforts. MetalCo Welding, a business specializing in the design of lifting equipment, is receiving a repayable contribution of $460,000 to manufacture and commercialize an innovative lifting system.





to manufacture and commercialize an innovative lifting system. Synergie V3, a business specializing in sheet metal processing, is receiving a repayable contribution of $237,500 to acquire new digital equipment.

A backgrounder with information on each of these projects is available here.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The investments announced today are crucial to support flagship organizations in our region such as Tourisme Laurentides, Laurentides International, MetalCo Welding and Synergie V3. These investments will give them the means to continue to grow, innovate and strengthen their economic clout in the Laurentides region, in Quebec and internationally. By assisting them, our government is committing to build a sustainable, inclusive economic future for the Laurentides region."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"By supporting entrepreneurs and organizations, the Government of Canada is providing each region with the means to prosper and face economic challenges. The lasting relationships CED maintains with businesses makes it possible to target investments that will make organizations more efficient and SMEs more competitive in the Laurentides region."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

