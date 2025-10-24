Dauphinais, Royer, FilSpec and Attitude receive CED funding for projects that will enable them to innovate, increase their productivity and remain competitive.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Deputy Government Whip, and Marianne Dandurand, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, announced a total of $4.1M in repayable contributions for four Sherbrooke manufacturing businesses.

The recipients are Les entreprises Dauphinais, Royer, FilSpec and Attitude. The CED funding will enable them to acquire equipment to strengthen their production capacity, improve their productivity, and foster innovation in key sectors such as industrial manufacturing, eco-friendly products, and cutting-edge technologies. For further details on the projects and recipients, please consult the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes the complex challenges manufacturing businesses face in a constantly evolving global economic context. Faced with increased competition, the imperative to innovate and a rapid digital shift, these businesses must be ready to adapt to continue to drive growth.

Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets to build a strong economy. By supporting Sherbrooke's manufacturing businesses, the government is reaffirming its priority to build a unified Canadian economy where every region and every business contributes to the country's collective prosperity and vitality.

Quotes

"Today, we are investing in the future of the manufacturing sector in Quebec and in Sherbrooke. These investments will make it possible to increase production capacity, stimulate innovation, and strengthen regional and national supply chains. Our government is determined to build a resilient, unified Canadian economy where every business and every region plays a role."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"These investments attest to our commitment to Sherbrooke businesses that innovate, create jobs and actively contribute to our region's economic vitality. By funding promising projects in sectors as varied as industrial manufacturing, clean technology, and eco-friendly products, our government is providing concrete support for local know-how and sustainable growth. I am proud to see homegrown businesses take their place on North American and international markets thanks to CED's funding."

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Deputy Government Whip

"To remain competitive in an increasingly demanding North American market, we must rely on the strength of our regional businesses. This funding is an investment in our collective ability to innovate, produce, and grow right here at home, in the Eastern Townships."

Marianne Dandurand, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

