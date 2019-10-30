Over 1200 Participants at the First Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous in Saint-Laurent!

"We had thought about this event concept long before the climate emergency became such a media issue. The immense success achieved is in line with our residents' expectations. They are very keen on taking action. This first edition served to equip them in order to support them in moving into action. And all this in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Everyone chooses their own actions, according to their own means. For example, they can consult our recently updated Emergency Preparedness Guide for Citizens on our website. In doing so, Saint-Laurent residents are making our world a better place. A world that breathes better, wastes less and gives new life to material things. But also an inclusive, collaborative and sharing world. It is now up to all of us to take at least #1Action every day!'

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Some twenty exhibitors and about ten specialists conducted workshops, manned kiosks and held conferences throughout the day on climate change preparedness, a zero-waste lifestyle, electrically-powered transportation, biodiversity, energy conservation, ecological school, eco-health, responsible consumption, healthy food and urban agriculture.

When asked about the everyday actions to be taken for the environment, the Saint-Laurent residents surveyed voted overwhelmingly (80.26%) in favour of the reusable water bottle. Next was the purchase of fruits and vegetables from Québec (at 77.63%), public transit and native plants (at 61.84%) and lastly, volunteering (at 51.58%). The only action still not taken enough is preparing a 72-hour emergency kit (at only 17.11%).

Four of these kits prepared by the Canadian Red Cross were distributed as door prizes at the conferences as well as three zero-waste kits containing items that can be reused daily, such as bamboo toothbrushes or fabric snack bags.

And lastly, Marie-Josée Richer, co-founder of the Prana company and a Dragon on Radio-Canada's TV program in 2019, as well as Patrick de Bellefeuille, weather presenter and climate specialist at MétéoMédia, both residents of Saint-Laurent, awarded an eco-citizenship certificate to two Saint-Laurent schools. Accompanied by Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent, they distinguished Trésor-du-Boisé school for its school garden project and Vanier College for its sustainable development actions. These two institutions are each contributing in their own way to making Saint-Laurent a greener community.

With the morning conference the day before, dedicated to sustainable development in business and organized by Développement économique Saint-Laurent, all local stakeholders are now fully involved to contribute day after day toward building an even more sustainable municipal territory with the support of Saint-Laurent's Administration

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

Having celebrated the 125th anniversary of its incorporation in 2018, Saint-Laurent is one of the 19 boroughs in Ville de Montréal. As sustainable development is at the heart of all its decisions, the Borough declared itself a "sustainable municipal territory" on January 8, 2019. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural: 81% of its residents are immigrants or have a parent born in another country. Located at the crossroads of Montréal's main highways with great accessibility to public transit, the Borough extends over 42.8 square kilometres in area. More than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities. With 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs, it is in fact the second largest employment pool on the island of Montréal. It also boasts one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses within its community.

