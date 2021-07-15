Outdoor Events Return at the Just For Laughs Festival in Mid-July

The Government of Canada supports Just For Laughs/Juste pour rire

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts and culture inspire us and bring us together. They also strengthen our communities and boost our economy. Since March 2020, Canadians have had few opportunities to take part in arts and cultural gatherings due to closures or cancellations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many organizations have been under financial pressure. During these difficult times, the Government of Canada has been committed to supporting them.

It was in this context that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced Government of Canada funding to support the 39th edition of the Just For Laughs Festival.

Canadian Heritage funding of $1,700,000 over two years (2021 and 2022 editions) will be provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. These funds will support the artistic programming of the Just For Laughs Festival. The event will offer the community a bilingual, cosmopolitan and extensive program both indoors (paid) and outdoors (free). Activities will take place in Place des Festivals and at several venues in the Quartier des spectacles.

On January 19, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) announced a non-repayable contribution of $1,300,000 for the Festival. CED's support for 2020 and 2021, as part of the Quebec Economic Development Program, includes the development of products to diversify the brand, ensuring overall attractiveness of the event and the implementation of a marketing strategy on local and international markets.

Quotes

"To the delight of everyone taking part, the 39th Just For Laughs/Juste pour rire Festival will be held in person this summer. This comedy festival holds a special place in the heart of our community. The event is a must-see, and we're proud to contribute to such a rich lineup. Have a great festival!

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and our government is committed to supporting key stakeholders to ensure that they are ready to return to strength after the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. Naturally, we have been providing assistance since the beginning of this unprecedented situation with concrete measures, and we will support tourism as the health situation evolves. Today's investments in Just For Laughs are part of our recovery plan, which relies on the support of tourism sector stakeholders so that we build back stronger and more resilient together."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Ahuntsic–Cartierville)

"We are extremely grateful for the support of the Government of Canada, which has given us a good energy boost just a few days before the opening of our event on July 15, but also for the next edition in 2022, which will mark our 40th anniversary. This token of confidence is very important for our teams, artists, artisans and the entire industry."

—Charles Décarie, President and CEO, Just For Laughs Group

Quick Facts

Montréal's Just For Laughs/Juste pour rire Festival, which is due to take place from July 15 to 31 this year, is attended by more than 1.5 million spectators each summer.

Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL/Juste pour rire MONTRÉAL will be held in the Quartier des spectacles and offer over 60 free outdoor performances, roving entertainers, large-scale video projections, fun activities and the Soirées Carte blanche at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts. Exclusive stand-ups filmed abroad, sketch series, podcasts and digital fiction projects will be posted online for free and available throughout the event.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals or seasonal professional-performance programs. The Fund also supports organizations that back arts broadcasters.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities take advantage of promising opportunities for future economic development and diversification.

Related Products

Tourism: A key sector in planning Montréal's economic recovery

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Quebec Economic Development Program

Just For Laughs Festival

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact:Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

