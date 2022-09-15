MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Organized by WaterPower Canada, the Canadian Waterpower Week is a national event that will take place from September 21 to 23, 2022 at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto. Three days of conferences, workshops and an exhibitors showcase with the central theme "The Power of Synergies for an Electric Future".

Currently, hydroelectricity accounts for more than 60% of the electricity generated in Canada, the fourth largest producer of hydroelectricity in the world, and one of the cleanest electricity systems in the world.

Now more than ever, the energy transition is an urgent and complex challenge for a resilient future in Canada. It is clear that this transition must involve a change in model and the development of our electricity infrastructure.

With the participation of leaders of the hydropower industry and experts from across the country, the Canadian Waterpower Week will explore all the avenues that will allow us to accelerate our path towards a net-zero electric future.

A program rich in exchanges and learning

Yvan Cliche, Fellow and researcher in energy, Centre d'études et de recherches internationales de l'Université de Montréal (CÉRIUM) will open the event with a founding and topical issue: "Geopolitics of energy and the energy transition: the place of hydropower" followed by a plenary session moderated by Adam Radwanski, columnist and editor, for The Globe and Mail. He will hear the views of senior business leaders: Ken Hartwick, Ontario Power Generation; Josée Guibord, Evolugen; Mathieu Johnson, Hydro-Québec and Jennifer Williams, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

On Thursday, September 22, Chris Hadfield, astronaut and first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, will speak at the gala event.

The full program is available on the Canadian WaterPower Week website.

"... This conference is of great importance for the Canadian hydropower industry in the context of the energy transition. This year we will explore all possible synergies to find sustainable solutions to decarbonize electricity generation...", Carolina Rinfret, President and CEO of WaterPower Canada.

About WaterPower Canada

Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada (WPC) is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent more than 95% of the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.

