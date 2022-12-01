OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The RCMP, Federal Policing, Transnational and Serious Organized Crime Section (TSOC) in Ottawa, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), have dismantled a gun trafficking network that was allegedly distributing illegal handguns in the Ottawa area.

This investigation, led by the RCMP with the assistance of OPS, began in September 2021, and identified illegal handguns being imported from the United States and sold on the streets of Ottawa. The firearms included, handguns and firearms with no serial numbers. These types of firearms are in high demand on the streets.

As a result of the investigation, 3 individuals have been arrested and are facing approximately 30 Criminal Code charges relating to the distribution, trafficking and possession of illegal firearms.

James Kongkhaw (39) and David Lafontaine (44) of Ottawa and Justin McPolin (46) of Toronto have been jointly charged with the following criminal offences:

Conspiring to traffic firearms, contrary to section s.99(1) of the Criminal Code .

. Conspiracy to commit an offence, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

James Kongkhaw of Ottawa faces an additional 15 firearm related offences including multiple counts of the following;

Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, contrary to section 95(2) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm while he was prohibited from doing so, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm, for the purpose of transferring it, contrary to section 100(2) of the Criminal Code .

. Offering to transfer a firearm, contrary to section 99(2) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it had been altered, defaced, or removed, contrary to section 108(2) of the Criminal Code.

David Lafontaine of Ottawa faces an additional 5 firearm related offenses, including multiple counts of the following;

Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm while prohibited, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm, for the purpose of transferring it, contrary to section 100(2) of the Criminal Code.

Justin McPolin of Toronto faces an additional 5 firearm related offences, including the following:

Transportation of a handgun in contravention of a regulation made under paragraph 117 (h) of the Firearms Act, contrary to section 86(2) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm, to wit a handgun, for the purpose of transferring it, contrary to section 100(2) of the Criminal Code .

. Possession of a firearm while prohibited, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on December 1, 2022, at 00:00am/pm in the Ontario Court of Justice at 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario.

"The proliferation of illegal handguns into the hands of organized criminals poses a threat to public safety. This joint investigation is an excellent example of how law enforcement collaboration and information sharing can disrupt the flow of illegal handguns onto our streets, leading to safer communities."

Insp. Islam Issa, Detachment Commander, Ottawa Transnational Serious and Organized Crime – O Division.

"The Ottawa Police Service has strong relationships with our policing partners in the National Capital Region and support investigations that positively influence community safety. Those involved in this form of criminality remain a proactive enforcement priority for the Ottawa Police Service."

Supt. Jamie Dunlop, Serious and Organized Crime Directorate, Ottawa Police Service.

Quick facts

Federal Policing is among the core activities of the RCMP and is carried out in every province and territory in Canada. The RCMP's Federal Policing mandate is to investigate drugs and organized crime, economic crime, and terrorist criminal activity, enforce Federal statutes, secure Canada's border, conduct international capacity building, liaison and peacekeeping and ensure the safety of major events, state officials, dignitaries and foreign missions.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]