OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ottawa RCMP Transnational Serious and Organized Crime (TSOC) team, with the assistance of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Ottawa Police Service have dismantled an Ottawa-based organized crime group responsible for the importation of large shipments of cocaine into Canada.

In August 2023, as a result of CBSA operations in New Brunswick (NB), CBSA Intelligence Officers identified a Canadian business suspected of using sea containers to smuggle drugs from Colombia to Canada.

In October 2023, Colombian authorities provided information that they had seized 38 kilograms of cocaine being shipped from Colombia to a business in the Ottawa area. A second container was still on route to Canada going to the same business.

On October 22, 2023, CBSA border services officers and Detector Dog Service in Saint John, NB, located and examined the second container. CBSA uncovered and seized 14 kilograms of cocaine during the search, and referred the investigation to the RCMP.

From there, the RCMP began tracking the container through eastern Canada while turning its focus on to the organized crime group responsible for the importation.

On November 8, Ottawa RCMP TSOC, with assistance from CBSA and Ottawa Police, executed a search warrant on a property near Ottawa, used by the organized crime group to store the drugs pending further distribution. The search of the property resulted in the discovery of two prohibited firearms and a bulletproof vest.

(RCMP Photo: Colombian authorities with seized cocaine)

(RCMP Photo: Drugs, guns and vest seized)

In total, this operation prevented 52 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value between 1.4 and 1.7 million dollars, from entering Canada. Three males and one female from Ottawa have been arrested.

Andrew Abboud (40)

Importing a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of importing a schedule I substance, contrary to Section 465 1 (c)

Unlawful possession of a firearm contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.

Tawab Sayed Dadshani (48)

Importing a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of importing a schedule I substance, contrary to Section 465 1 (c)

Unlawful possession of a firearm contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.

Ebrahim Dadshani (31)

Importing a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of importing a schedule I substance, contrary to Section 465 1 (c)

Unlawful possession of a firearm contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.

Sawsan Ayack (38)

Importing a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine), contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of importing a schedule I substance, contrary to Section 465 1 (c)

Unlawful possession of a firearm contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.

All the accused have been held in custody. The next court date is at the Ontario Court of Justice, 161 Elgin St., Ottawa, Ontario, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

"This investigation is an excellent example of domestic and international law enforcement agencies working together to achieve a common goal. A very large amount of cocaine as well as firearms were taken off the street, leading to enhanced public safety and a significant loss for organized crime figures in Ottawa. Without the help of our partners, this investigation would not be the success it was. I would like to thank the Colombian National Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Ottawa Police Service, and the many RCMP units in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia that assisted in this investigation."

Inspector Islam Issa - Officer in charge, Transnational Serious and Organized Crime, RCMP Ottawa Detachment.

"The CBSA works hard to identify, detect and intercept illicit drugs at the border. This successful operation shows the value of collaborating with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs into Canada. Thanks to the great work accomplished by all involved – including CBSA officers in New Brunswick, Northern Ontario, and abroad – these results will have far-reaching impacts on the health and safety of our communities."

Julie Brock – Acting Director, CBSA Intelligence and Enforcement Operations, Atlantic Region

"This, and other on-going collaboration of law enforcement partners, is essential in keeping our communities safe from those looking to profit from peddling their harmful products."

Supt. Jamie Dunlop – Serious and Organized Crime Directorate, Ottawa Police Service

Fast Facts

The RCMP Ottawa TSOC in O Division works diligently to make our communities safer places to live. Public assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities helps us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, contact local police, or through the contacts below:

RCMP Ottawa Detachment at 613-993-5202

Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020

Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time

