MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Montréal and the Montérégie region count several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, today announced financial support totalling $2,052,046 for apparel research and innovation centre Vestechpro, technology transfer centre CTT Group and Metropolitan Fashion Cluster mmode.

Apparel research and innovation centre Vestechpro is a college centre for technology transfer affiliated with Cégep Marie-Victorin that offers innovation and R&D support, technology transfer, training, professional development and strategic information sharing services to garment businesses and organizations. The organization is receiving a non–repayable contribution of $1,251,040 to acquire specialized cutting-edge technology equipment that complements its existing fleet of equipment to help Greater Montréal and Quebec SMEs with their applied research and experimental development garment projects. This project will lead to the creation of four jobs.

to acquire specialized cutting-edge technology equipment that complements its existing fleet of equipment to help Greater Montréal and Quebec SMEs with their applied research and experimental development garment projects. This project will lead to the creation of four jobs. Located in Saint-Hyacinthe , CTT Group, a multiservice centre supporting textile business development, fosters the development, production, use and commercialization of textiles, geosynthetics and other value-added flexible materials. The organization has received a non–repayable contribution of $601,006 to acquire and install equipment for an innovation and technology transfer project that will enhance the performance of Quebec and Canadian textile businesses and ensure they remain sustainable.

Metropolitan Fashion Cluster mmode is an NPO that works to create business synergy and stimulate innovation to boost competitiveness and help Quebec's fashion industry grow. The NPO will receive a non-repayable contribution of $200,000 , in addition to an initial $600,000 announced in 2018. This support will enable the organization to continue, in 2021, to structure the cluster's network, a project also aimed at raising the Quebec fashion industry's profile, stimulating innovation, enabling innovative SMEs in the sector to commercialize their products and services internationally and boosting their competitiveness.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can boost their competitiveness and create good–quality jobs is at the core of our priorities. That is why, through our recovery plan for a stronger economy, we are providing our support to these three organizations whose success is raising the profile not just of the Greater Montréal region but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more prosperous country as we slowly come out of the crisis caused by the pandemic."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to a quickly advancing vaccination effort, we can now go into high gear to kickstart our economy. We have a plan to build a greener, more innovative economy, because that is how good–paying jobs are created. That is exactly what we are doing today in supporting fashion and garment SMEs. We are creating good jobs for Montréal and Montérégie families."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

The additional non-repayable contribution granted to Metropolitan Fashion Cluster mmode is conditional on the signing of an agreement between CED and the organization.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

