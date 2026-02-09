News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Feb 09, 2026, 09:19 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on her victory in Japan's general election.
At a time of global uncertainty and instability, Canada and Japan are reliable strategic partners. We have recently strengthened cooperation across a range of priorities – including trade and investment, energy and critical minerals, and security in support of a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific.
Together, we can elevate the long-standing relationship between Canada and Japan to create greater certainty, security, and prosperity for both our peoples."
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
