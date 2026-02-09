SECHELT, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia celebrate the opening of 17 new homes for members of shíshálh Nation supported by $3 million in combined funding. Located at 5342 Smaylilh Way, the units include ten single-family homes relocated from Port Moody to prepared lots on the Selma Park subdivision on shíshálh Nation land. This innovative project is the first of its kind in the province. The homes are located in the neighbourhood of k'elexan (Sechelt IR2), which means "the lookout place" to reflect their location near the traditional shíshálh village looking west with views of the ocean.

Through Renewal Development, ten existing single‑family houses were initially relocated from Port Moody by truck and barge. Once on site, they were retrofitted and modernized to improve energy efficiency and durability, and seven were expanded with new basement suites. The resulting 17 homes range in size from two‑ to six‑bedroom units, supporting a range of family sizes and multigenerational living.

The approach delivered significant environmental benefits. By reusing existing homes instead of building new ones, the project diverted approximately one million kilograms of material from landfill and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 230,000 kilograms over 60 years.

The project also strengthened Nation employment and skills training. Approximately 70 per cent of those who worked on the project came via shíshálh Nation entrepreneurs, supporting meaningful jobs, on-the-job training and long-term capacity within the community.

The homes were moved in April of 2024 and completed by January 2026.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"This first-of-its-kind project in British Columbia shows what is possible when governments and Indigenous partners work together creatively. By relocating and retrofitting homes from Port Moody to the shíshálh Nation, we have turned an innovative idea into 17 real homes for families, while reducing waste and emissions. It is a practical model for meeting the housing crisis with speed, sustainability, and lasting community benefit." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver--Sunshine Coast--Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This innovative project shows how existing homes can be transformed into new, affordable housing rooted in the leadership and priorities of the shíshálh Nation. By repurposing these homes, we were able to help deliver homes faster, cut waste and emissions, and supported good local jobs. This is a powerful example of what's possible when we work together on housing solutions that honour culture and support communities." – Christine Boyle, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"This project delivers what people need most: safe, affordable homes grounded in the needs and culture of the shíshálh Nation. By transforming existing houses into new homes while creating Nation and local jobs, it shows what can be achieved when innovation and community leadership come together. It's a smart, community-driven housing solution that will make a real difference for generations to come." – Randene Neill, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast

"This project is about more than housing -- it's about creating opportunity and strengthening our community. By partnering with organizations that respect our traditions, culture and priorities, we have delivered much-needed homes for our members while creating jobs, building skills, and investing directly in the future of our Nation." – lhe hiwus (Chief) yalxwemult Lenora Joe, shíshálh Nation

"Every year, roughly 700 good high-value homes are demolished across British Columbia to make space for higher density development. These good homes should be relocated, modernized and repurposed from growing urban areas to remote communities in need. This innovative housing solution, once replicated and scaled, can be part of the solution to our housing and climate crises. This project shows what's possible when we rescue and relocate quality buildings, work in partnership with First Nations, and invest in local people. It's a model that delivers affordability, climate resilience, and community benefit all at once." – Glyn Lewis, CEO and Founder of Renewal Development

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2025, the federal government has committed $74.08 billion to support the creation of over 183,200 units and the repair of over 328,800 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Funding provided for k'elaxan is as follows: $3 million in joint funding through the Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) under the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement of the National Housing Strategy. $88,000 from Clean BC provided for energy upgrade grants and rebates



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,600 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 300 homes in Sechelt.

