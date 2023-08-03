OSC announces roundtable on strengthening diversity in Canada's capital markets

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) will host a roundtable on diversity, beyond gender, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The roundtable will facilitate a robust discussion on the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) diversity consultation which is seeking stakeholder input on two approaches to corporate diversity. Panellists will discuss views on and approaches to diversity that will work for Canadian investors and public companies.

The audience will have an opportunity to direct questions to the panel.

To register to attend virtually, please visit the OSC website and click on the registration link. Further agenda and panellist details will be announced shortly and posted to the event page.

The CSA's proposed amendments to Form 58-101F1 Corporate Governance Disclosure of National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices and changes to National Policy 58-201 Corporate Governance Guidelines were published on April 13, 2023 and the comment period has been extended to September 29, 2023.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]