Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
May 07, 2025, 16:13 ET
TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated May 6, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
