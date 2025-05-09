Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL ANNOUNCES REVISIONS TO ITS GUIDE TO CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL PROCEEDINGS
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
May 09, 2025, 14:19 ET
TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal has made substantial revisions to its Guide to Capital Markets Tribunal Proceedings, to:
- improve the readability of the document;
- enable readers to visualize the flow of proceedings, by using newly added flow charts;
- clarify requirements; and
- promote a better understanding of the Tribunal and its processes.
The revised Guide is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/resources.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article