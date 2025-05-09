Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL ANNOUNCES REVISIONS TO ITS GUIDE TO CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL PROCEEDINGS

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal has made substantial revisions to its Guide to Capital Markets Tribunal Proceedings, to:

  • improve the readability of the document;
  • enable readers to visualize the flow of proceedings, by using newly added flow charts;
  • clarify requirements; and
  • promote a better understanding of the Tribunal and its processes.

The revised Guide is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/resources.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

