Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL ANNOUNCES REVISIONS TO ITS GUIDE TO CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL PROCEEDINGS

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal has made substantial revisions to its Guide to Capital Markets Tribunal Proceedings, to:

improve the readability of the document;

enable readers to visualize the flow of proceedings, by using newly added flow charts;

clarify requirements; and

promote a better understanding of the Tribunal and its processes.

The revised Guide is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/resources.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]