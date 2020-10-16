Organizations in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean receive funding to improve food security

SAINT-FÉLICIEN, QC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today while hosting a virtual press conference with Moisson Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced funding of up to $260,000 shared between nine organizations in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area. This includes up to $91,000 to Moisson Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.

This funding was made available under the $200 million Emergency Food Security Fund and was distributed via three organizations, Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and Breakfast Club of Canada. Over 2,300 meals were also provided to Moisson Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean through La Tablée des Chef as part of the fund.

The funds will be used to purchase food and other basic necessities, buy or rent equipment and materials, and hire help to cope with volunteer shortages. The funding will also be used to transport and distribute food, and access new distribution centres.

This announcement was part of Minister Bibeau's "virtual tour" of the Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean region, which also included a virtual visit at the greenhouse Serres Toundra, an announcement of $380,000 from the Emergency Processing Fund to four processors in the region, and a virtual roundtable with dairy producers in the region.

COVID-19 has presented significant challenges to communities across Canada, and particularly for Canadians facing food insecurity. It has highlighted the impact on local food organizations, the need to continue to support them, and the crucial services Canadians rely upon to be safe and healthy.

The Emergency Food Security Fund was first launched in April 2020 to help improve access to food for people experiencing food insecurity in Canada due to COVID-19. The funding has offered support to more than 1,800 individual projects in communities across Canada, which is estimated to have helped serve over two million Canadians with six million meals. On October 9, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced an additional $100 million to help ensure that communities and organizations can continue to respond to increased demands.

Quotes

"Local food organizations are working tirelessly to help Canadians put food on their tables, and now more than ever they need our support. The funding announced today will help these organizations in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean to make sure people across their communities have access to food so they can continue to cope as they face other challenges."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Thank you for helping us in these difficult times when we needed it most. It has allowed us to continue to help the food insecure population."

- Crystel Gilbert, Director, Moisson Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean

Quick Facts

Support was provided to: Moisson Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Maison Uashteu, Corporation de développement communautaire Maria-Chapdelaine, Moisson d'Alma, Centre des enfants, Centre populaire, Les jardins du coin Laterrière-Jonquière- Chicoutimi , Corporation des loisirs de Saint-François-de-Sales, Service d'intervention de proximité du Domaine-du-Roy.

The first $100 million Emergency Fund for food security investment was divided as follows:

$50 million to Food Banks Canada;

to Food Banks Canada;

$49.2 million divided between Community Food Centres Canada, Second Harvest, Salvation Army, and Breakfast Club of Canada; and

$800,000 for La Tablée des Chefs to help prepare and distribute meals mainly across Quebec to vulnerable populations through food banks.

$800,000 for La Tablée des Chefs to help prepare and distribute meals mainly across Quebec to vulnerable populations through food banks.

On October 9th, the Government announced an additional $100 million to the Emergency Food Security Fund, aimed at helping communities and organizations as they continue to respond to the needs of Canadians facing food insecurity.

The Government of Canada also launched the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, a $50 million, five-year program under the Food Policy for Canada, aimed at community-based, not-for-profit organizations. This funding supported projects such as the purchase of new refrigerated trucks, kitchen equipment, community gardens, equipment needed to prepare, store and distribute food, and the installation of solar panels and irrigation systems, among others.

In addition, the Government launched the $50 million Surplus Food Rescue Program, which aims to move surplus food commodities through the food system as efficiently as possible to help vulnerable Canadians. Another $25 million has also been allocated to Nutrition North Canada to ensure food security for Canada's most vulnerable in northern areas.

Associated links

FACT SHEET

AAFC $200 million Emergency Food Security Fund

COVID-19 is having a major impact on the operation of organizations working to improve food security and, above all, it has intensified the food needs of the most vulnerable people.

In April, the Government launched the first round of funding under the $200 million Emergency Food Security Fund to support national, regional, and local organizations across Canada that are able to reach people and communities experiencing food insecurity and who have been impacted by COVID-19. This Fund supports the purchase and distribution of food and other necessities on an emergency basis across the country.

To date, this emergency funding has supported 1,856 individual projects in communities across Canada.

Details

Under the first $100 million, the Government is working with key national and regional agencies that have an established network and distribution system for food aid and providing food to those in need.

Of the $100 million that will be allocated under the Emergency Fund:

As organizations and communities make investments in food security, their capacity to provide healthy and nutritious food will increase.

Additional Funding

On October 9, 2020, the Government of Canada announced an additional investment of $100M under the Emergency Food Security Fund. Further details on the administration of this additional funding will be made available soon.

Associated links

Distribution of Funding (Information based on reporting from national organizations. Please contact these organizations for any questions related to the distribution of funds.)

Lead Recipient Name Town/City/ Community Funding

Status $ Approved Food Banks Canada Moisson Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Chicoutimi Approved $91,777.00 La Tablée des Chefs Moisson Saguenay Chicoutimi Approved Food Donations valued at $2,700.00 Second Harvest Food Support Committee Maison Uashteu Mashteuiatsh Approved $18,812.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Corporation de développement communautaire Maria-Chapdelaine (pour l'épicerie communautaire Le Garde-Manger Dolbeau-Mistassini Approved $34,600.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Moisson d'Alma Alma Approved $4,800.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Centre des enfants Chicoutimi Approved $1,200.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Centre populaire Roberval Approved $11,400.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Les jardins du coin L.J.C.(Laterrière-Jonquière-Chicoutimi) Chicoutimi Approved $3,000.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Corporation des loisirs de Saint-François-de-Sales Saint-François-de-Sales Approved $4,500.00 Breakfast Club of Canada/Club des petits déjeuners Service d'intervention de proximité du Domaine-du-Roy Roberval Approved $90,000.00





Total Approved $262,789.00

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

