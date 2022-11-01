Organizations building safe communities, driving positive change invited to apply for Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

Charitable organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities across Ontario can apply to receive $25,000 in funding

MARKDALE, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it has opened applications for its Energizing Life Community Fund. Charitable organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities across Ontario are invited to apply to receive $25,000 in funding towards initiatives that promote physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing. Last year, 24 recipients providing critical local services and driving positive change in their communities were selected.

Hydro One launches its Energizing Life Community Fund (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

Hope Haven, a therapeutic equestrian centre in Markdale and recipient of the Energizing Life Community Fund, provides life-changing experiences to children with disabilities and improves access to care for families living in rural communities. Through the Energizing Life Community Fund, Hope Haven was able to expand programming and help 100 more students with disabilities and unique needs access the Saddle Up for Success program.

"With support from the Energizing Life Community Fund, 100 children with unique needs were given the opportunity to experience the incredible healing power of horses through our Saddle Up for Success school program," said Barb Sheperd, Development Officer, Hope Haven Therapeutic Riding Centre. "Our programming helps children build confidence, explore different emotions and develop a sense of empathy towards other living things. We are extremely grateful to Hydro One for helping more kids access this transformative opportunity."

"At Hydro One, we are committed to being present and giving back to the communities where we live and work. Charitable organizations and municipalities are powerful agents of local change, and we are proud to support them as they build a better and brighter future for residents," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Hydro One. "Organizations like Hope Haven work tirelessly to energize life in their communities, and we want to thank them for all that they do."

"Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund is an incredible example of what it means to be a true community partner to Ontarians," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "Watching this program grow over the last few years has been remarkable, and I'm excited to see the positive impact the Energizing Life Community Fund will have on people and communities in 2023."

For the last two years, recipients of the Energizing Life Community Fund have directly supported community safety and wellbeing through several new initiatives, including service dog training for children with autism, diversified offerings at a food bank to better serve Halal residents and refurbished bicycles for children in need.

To apply to the Energizing Life Community Fund, please visit: www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife. Applications will close on January 31, 2023.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868