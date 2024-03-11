OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting today, oral health providers can confirm their participation in the CDCP through the Sun Life portal. In choosing to participate in the CDCP, oral health care providers are playing an important role in advancing more equitable access to oral health care and towards improving health outcomes in Canada. Resources and tools on how to assist and inform their patients about the CDCP will be provided to the oral health professional community.

Since the launch of the CDCP last December, more than 1.3 million seniors have been deemed eligible to receive oral health care services through the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and more people are applying every day as applications are now open to seniors aged 70 and above. The need is tremendous, as many of these eligible Canadian residents may not have been able to see an oral health professional in the past, due to cost.

Seniors who have been deemed eligible to the CDCP are starting to receive their personalized welcome package from Sun Life, which includes their member card, coverage start date and information on what they can expect from the CDCP, including details about how to make an appointment with a participating provider. We encourage Canadians who have an existing or preferred oral health provider to speak to them about their participation in the CDCP.

Before receiving oral health care, people covered under the CDCP should always confirm with their oral health provider what costs, if any, will not be covered by the CDCP.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"We know well that access to oral health care is transformational on health outcomes. The CDCP will be life-changing for 9 million Canadians, who will now have access to dental care as early as May 2024. Oral health care providers are instrumental in improving oral health outcomes, and we are excited to invite them into the program. Together, we are taking concrete steps towards getting more Canadians the care that they need."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"More than 1.3 million eligible Canadian seniors from across the country have already taken the first steps to access the dental care they need. In the next few months, more Canadians—including children under the age of 18 and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit Certificate—will be able to easily enroll online."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"Today marks an important milestone to help bring the Canadian Dental Care Plan to life. We look forward to working with providers from coast to coast to participate in this important program. Together with providers and the Government of Canada, we will help more Canadians receive the oral care they need. "

Dave Jones,

President, Sun Life Health

Quick Facts

CDCP participation will be voluntary. Oral health providers eligible to participate and who can bill for services include dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists.

Most services covered under the CDCP will be available in May 2024 when the first cohort of successful CDCP applicants will begin to receive services. Some oral health services such as crowns, initial placement of partial dentures, and general anesthesia will require preauthorization, which will be available beginning in November 2024 .

when the first cohort of successful CDCP applicants will begin to receive services. Some oral health services such as crowns, initial placement of partial dentures, and general anesthesia will require preauthorization, which will be available beginning in . Pensioners may be eligible for the CDCP if they opted out of pension benefits before December 11, 2023 , without the possibility of reversing their decision under their pension rules.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

