Optiv Wins 2025 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year Award for North America

DENVER, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year Award for North America.

Optiv is recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers combine the speed and scale of Google Cloud's technological capabilities with Optiv's deep expertise across all cybersecurity domains — prioritizing the ability to reduce risk in an increasingly volatile cyber threat landscape.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Optiv as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award builds on the companies' existing relationship and aims to further innovate on security operations for data efficacy, integration and analytics, cloud migrations, threat intelligence, and generative AI levers to improve clients' security posture and cyber resilience.

"Strong, meaningful partnerships — such as the one with Google Cloud — are a catalyst for mutual growth and success," said Scott Goree, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Alliances and Ecosystems at Optiv. "This award speaks to our collaborative commitment toward data-driven results while focusing on a client-first approach that best positions them to combat the evolving attack surface."

Optiv's partnership with Google Cloud brings clients scalable security operations solutions, incident response and remediation, end-to-end SecOps transformation and third-party solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom.

Follow Optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

Contact Information: Jeremy Jones, 954-663-2287, [email protected]; Pattrik Simmons, 305-469-5892, [email protected]