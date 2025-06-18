Optiv Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Nebraska High School Graduate Caroline McDonald

McDonald, a high school graduate from Omaha, Nebraska, will attend the University of Nebraska — Lincoln in the fall where she plans to major in cybersecurity and business with a minor in political science. She graduated from Marian High School with a 4.3 cumulative GPA and completed coursework in Python programming, cybersecurity and AP Computer Science Principles. Her passion for technology began in elementary school and has grown through her participation in Cyber Start America and recognition from the National Center for Women and Technology.

In addition to her academic achievements, McDonald served as president and founder of her school's Model Congress Club, vice president of the diversity board, co-captain of the debate team and was a three-time elected student body representative. She made history as Nebraska's first Black state champion in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

McDonald plans to earn a law degree with a specialization in cybersecurity. She aims to address inequities in the technology sector, particularly focusing on algorithmic bias and the digital divide. Her goal is to ensure technology is used responsibly and equitably, and she hopes to advocate for fairness and ethical practices in the digital world.

"I have wanted to go into the world of technology ever since I started working with computers in elementary school. This scholarship will help me return to those roots and make a real impact," said McDonald. "My goal is to help fight for a future of technology that works for everyone. I am eternally grateful to Optiv for providing me with the opportunity to expand my efforts in college and beyond."

McDonald will receive a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to support her academic and professional goals. She will also receive mentorship from Optiv to help her through her freshman year of college.

"I am appreciative that Optiv invests in the future of our scholarship winners and offers a vehicle for BEN members to mentor the next generation of cybersecurity professionals," said Tesfaye Williams, senior security advisor for Optiv and BEN co-lead. "Caroline is an outstanding student, and her passion for technology is evident. We look forward in supporting her as she continues to work toward her educational and professional goals."

The scholarship is available to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students who identify as Black and/or African American (including African, African American and Caribbean individuals) and are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or permanent residents.

