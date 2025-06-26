The Best of the Best: Optiv CRO John Hurley Recognized as a Top 25 Cybersecurity Executive of 2025 by The Software Report

With more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Hurley has consistently driven growth and transformation across global organizations. Since joining Optiv as chief revenue officer in April 2024, he has led the company's revenue strategy and go-to-market execution, overseeing sales, services, enablement, engineering, operations and partnerships and alliances. His leadership has been pivotal in refining Optiv's go-to-market strategy and client engagement model.

"This recognition comes at a meaningful moment as Optiv celebrates its 10-year anniversary in July," said Hurley. "It marks a decade of collaboration with the world's leading brands to solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges. A decade of measurable impact, culminating in the progress we've made this year. I'm proud to accept this award on behalf of my entire team and to be recognized alongside Optiv."

Among Hurley's most notable contributions is his instrumental involvement in bringing Optiv Market System (OMS) to life, a groundbreaking and patent-pending cybersecurity intelligence system. OMS helps clients reduce complexity and get more yield per dollar of spend by rationalizing and consolidating their tech stacks, identifying underused tools and increasing the return-on-investment from spending on cybersecurity solutions and services. Hurley also revamped Optiv's partner program to foster deeper, outcome-driven relationships, aligning partner commitments with measurable KPIs to drive mutual success.

Hurley's efforts have not only strengthened Optiv's market position but also contributed to a series of industry recognitions from leading technology partners. His focus on strategic alignment, innovation and sustainable growth continues to shape the company's trajectory and influence the broader cybersecurity ecosystem.

Optiv's recognition is a testament to its decade-long history of disrupting the industry and simplifying cybersecurity. The threat landscape portrays a far different picture than it did 10 years ago, and Optiv continues to lead the way by evolving at speed and being the most trusted brand in cyber. Since its inception, the organization has delivered transformative, outcomes-driven solutions and services that help organizations worldwide build stronger cyber resilience and secure their full potential.

"Optiv's inclusion among the top cybersecurity companies of the year reflects its rise as a powerhouse brand in the industry," said CEO Kevin Lynch. "With a bold vision for cyber resilience, a commitment to client success and a culture that values innovation and inclusion, Optiv is setting the standard for what a modern cybersecurity partner should be. This recognition is one of many milestones on the company's journey to deliver unmatched value and leadership in a rapidly evolving digital world."

