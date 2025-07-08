Optiv Celebrates a Decade at the Forefront of Cybersecurity; 10 Years, One Mission, Endless Impact

A Decade of Evolution and Leadership

Formed in 2015 through the merger of FishNet Security and Accuvant, Optiv began as a technology reseller and has grown into the world's most trusted cyber advisory and solutions firm.

As cyber threats have evolved in speed and sophistication, so has Optiv. The organization has expanded its integrator model to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs that deliver holistic, technology-agnostic strategies and accelerate real business outcomes while working with 73% of Fortune 100 and 57% of Fortune 1000 companies.

"Optiv is purpose-built for this moment," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Over the past 10 years, cyber threats have increased in scale, sophistication and velocity. With more than 2,300 professionals dedicated to our mission of securing greatness, we were designed from the ground up to meet clients on a journey of security and resilience. We stand at the forefront of cyber risk management, helping organizations confidently navigate an increasingly complex digital world and secure their futures."

Built for Today's Threat Landscape

Convening the industry's largest ecosystem of cybersecurity partners and a deep bench of experts, Optiv continues to lead the way in delivering simplified, comprehensive security services that meet market demands with agility and precision — from the recent launches of Optiv Market System™ (OMS™), Optiv AI Security Services and Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to secure access service edge (SASE) and security operations center (SOC) modernization.

The 2023 acquisition of ClearShark, now Optiv + ClearShark (OCS), further strengthened this ecosystem, bringing together an unrivaled, experienced team that is field-tested in the federal government's most challenging cyber environments. A powerhouse in the federal sector, OCS is the leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider for the U.S. government.

"What began as a bold vision has become a decade of proven success, laying the foundation for our future," said Bill Croutch, executive vice president and general counsel for Optiv. "As we continue to raise the bar for ourselves, our clients and the cybersecurity industry, our mission remains clear: to simplify cybersecurity and secure greatness — for everyone."

Optiv's success is attributable not only to its business operations in the U.S. but also to the significant contributions of its dedicated employees in Canada and India. Their efforts helped propel the organization to more than $3.7B in sales in 2024.

Performance with Purpose: The 2025 Impact Report

In conjunction with its anniversary, Optiv today released its 2025 Impact Report. Titled "Old-School Commitment for a New Tech Era," the report highlights Optiv's recent performance on critical initiatives and activities aligned to its business priorities and core values of Connected, Courageous, Curious, Dedicated and Inclusive. The report spotlights progress across three core pillars: securing and protecting, expanding talent and opportunity, and building community. Key highlights include:

Securing and Protecting:

Optiv professionals delivered 790,000 hours of cybersecurity services to nearly 6,000 clients across industries worldwide.

A 2024 Werk Insight survey found that 100% of CISOs and cybersecurity decision makers trust Optiv to manage their cyber risk.

Optiv's unparalleled ecosystem of more than 450 world-class partners enables integrated, best-in-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to client needs.

Expanding Talent and Opportunity:

99.3% of employees are proud to work at Optiv

An inclusive workforce that continues to grow: 29% women, 38% women in leadership and 20% underrepresented groups.

Building Community:

Employees donated over $500,000 in financial and in-kind contributions and volunteered 5,500+ hours to local causes.

in financial and in-kind contributions and volunteered 5,500+ hours to local causes. Employee volunteerism rose 51%, with a 92% increase in hours served.

Empowering the next generation of cybersecurity leaders by continuing to support school STEAM Labs in Denver, Colorado ; Kansas City, Missouri ; Toronto, Canada ; and Bangalore, India .

"Our impact is driven by the belief that doing better every day — for our clients, our people and our communities — is how we build a more secure and resilient world," said Heather Rim, chief marketing officer and an executive sponsor of the 2025 Impact Report. "This year's progress reflects the power of our values in action and the collective commitment of our teams to lead with purpose and integrity."

Download the 2025 Impact Report here: https://www.optiv.com/company/impact-report

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom.

Follow Optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

Contact Information: Jeremy Jones, [email protected]; Pattrik Simmons, [email protected]