Optiv's Kevin Lynch Named CEO of the Year, Max Shier CISO of the Year by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

AI Security Services Also Recognized as Top AI Offering

DENVER, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognized CEO Kevin Lynch and CISO Max Shier as CEO of the Year and CISO of the Year, reflecting the exceptional leadership and expertise within Optiv.

Serving as Optiv's chief executive officer since 2020, Lynch has spearheaded the company's vision to challenge the status quo by delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that create simplicity and confidence for clients around the world. Additionally, he has created a culture that believes in the power of the people at Optiv, which has made the company a premier destination for cybersecurity talent. He was recently named a Top Consulting Firm CEO of 2024 by The Consulting Report.

"This latest recognition underscores the trust clients put in us to safeguard their most valuable assets from emerging threats in today's complex security environment," said Lynch. "I accept this acknowledgement on behalf of our entire organization, whose relentless drive, innovation and dedication fuel our success."

Shier joined Optiv in 2022 as vice president and chief information security officer. Among other achievements, his work on technology rationalization and the implementation of a request-for-proposals process allowed Optiv to streamline the procurement process. Shier has significantly impacted the cybersecurity community by serving as a thought leader, mentoring and cultivating cybersecurity talent, and supporting military veterans through various initiatives and mentoring.

"Being acknowledged in this way is a testament to the collaborative spirit and tireless dedication of our employees who protect our clients from sophisticated threats," said Shier. "It inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity, ensuring our clients' safety in an ever-evolving digital landscape. I'm grateful to represent our dedicated professionals, whose expertise and vigilance make our programs effective."

Beyond individual achievements, Optiv's AI Security Services offering was recognized as a winner in the AI Security Solution category for its innovative approach to securing AI implementations. In today's rapidly evolving technological environment, the increasing adoption of AI brings new security challenges. Optiv's AI Security Services enables organizations to leverage the benefits of AI while mitigating associated risks.

Learn more about Optiv's AI Security Services here: https://www.optiv.com/solutions/artificial-intelligence

"As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, [Optiv's] innovation, commitment and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

