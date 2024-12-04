Optiv Recognized as Product Leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Leadership Compass

Optiv Also Named an Overall Challenger in Analyst Firm's Annual Report

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has been named a Product Leader and an Overall Challenger in KuppingerCole Analysts' 2024 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Leadership Compass, an annual report published by one of the leading independent research and advisory companies.

"We believe this recognition by KuppingerCole validates Optiv MDR as a best-in-breed solution for organizations looking to bolster their resilience and security posture," said Frank Giannetta, senior vice president of cyber managed operations at Optiv. "We provide convenience and speed through access to data visualization and alerts, automated and manual threat hunting capabilities, 24/7/365 visibility into the cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments, and more, so clients can focus on accelerating business goals and outcomes."

Download KuppingerCole's MDR Leadership Compass here: https://www.optiv.com/insights/discover/downloads/kuppingercole-analysts-2024-managed-detection-and-response-mdr

The report from KuppingerCole highlights Optiv MDR's strengths, which include:

Simple pricing model based on the amount of data processed by the service

Good integration with third-party security solutions

Global threat intelligence team

Strong support for compliance with security standards

Optiv earned "strong positive" or "positive" ratings in the categories of security, functionality, deployment, interoperability, usability, innovativeness, market position and financial strength, positioning Optiv as a strong competitor and leader in the MDR market.

"Optiv MDR supports organizations of all sizes and most verticals, particularly manufacturing, insurance and finance," according to KuppingerCole. "It will appeal to organizations looking for integrated complementary security technologies such as EDR and managed services for privileged access management (PAM), SIEM, vulnerability management and endpoint management."

Optiv MDR launched in July 2024 on the Google Security Operations (SecOps) platform, enabling organizations to rapidly detect and respond to emerging threats with industry-leading managed threat detection and response capabilities. Optiv MDR provides a seamless experience for those concerned about efficiency and security maturity/modernization.

Learn more about Optiv MDR: https://www.optiv.com/services/managed-services/managed-detection-response-mdr

Earlier this year, KuppingerCole also named Optiv as an Overall Leader in the 2024 edition of its IAM Systems Integrators North America Leadership Compass.

