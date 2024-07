Optiv MDR Enables Organizations to Proactively Stay Ahead of Emerging Cyber Threats

Managed Service Addresses Clients' Urgent Need to Outsource Threat Detection and Response

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has launched its managed detection and response service, Optiv MDR, on the Google Security Operations (SecOps) platform, enabling organizations to rapidly detect and respond to emerging threats with industry-leading managed threat detection and response capabilities.

Cybersecurity remains a top concern for enterprises as they look to invest in technology tools that enable timely, continuous detection and response to evolving threats. Managing those threats has proven to be a key business priority. A recent Optiv report shows that nearly 60% of organizations have increased cyber budgets year-over-year. And while organizations are investing in more technologies, 40% of security professionals believe they have too many; only 29% feel that they have the right number of tools.

Optiv MDR accelerates threat detection and response by leveraging the power of Google AI to analyze vast amounts of log data, supplement analyst capabilities with natural language queries, and identify threats and anomalies that indicate malicious activity. Optiv's proprietary data and detection engineering, SOAR, ITDR and lightning-fast log analysis further enhance capabilities.

With Optiv MDR, clients can:

Reduce their SecOps strain with Optiv to minimize internal struggles with technology sprawl and complexity, limited integrations, staffing shortages, specialized skill gaps and limited geographic span to tackle global threats

Have flexibility to work with many vendors across Optiv's more than 450 partner ecosystem

Embrace SecOps modernization and capabilities, innovative technologies like SOAR and AI-powered capabilities to improve security efficiency

Work with a cloud agnostic solution, allowing them to ingest data from all major cloud providers

"From too many security technologies to not the right stack, security leaders are facing enormous challenges as they seek ways to proactively and efficiently protect the business. The speed to manage all your data while having the right tools in place to combat threats against that data is critical," says Optiv Chief Services Officer Jason Lewkowicz. "Optiv MDR empowers clients to refocus their resources on strategic business initiatives by leveraging Optiv for initial threat detection and response. Optiv's managed service enables organizations to redirect attention to higher-level priorities, ultimately fostering cyber resiliency."

Additionally, Optiv MDR gives organizations access to data visualization and alerts, automated and manual threat hunting capabilities, 24/7/365 visibility into the cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments, and more.

With the expertise and ability to meet clients where they are in their security journey, Optiv MDR provides a seamless experience for those concerned about efficiency and security maturity/modernization.

