Optiv Expands Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud to Deliver World-Class Cybersecurity Expertise

DENVER , April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Optiv , the cyber advisory and solutions leader, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic alliance to combine the speed and scale of Google Cloud's technological capabilities with Optiv's deep expertise across all cybersecurity domains, helping clients reduce risk in an increasingly volatile cyber threat landscape.

The Optiv and Google Cloud alliance brings clients:

Scalable security operations solutions: Optiv helps clients improve defenses, boost productivity, and achieve their security, operational and financial outcomes with Google Cloud's SecOps and gen AI capabilities through managed, co-managed and self-service capabilities.

Optiv helps clients improve defenses, boost productivity, and achieve their security, operational and financial outcomes with Google Cloud's SecOps and gen AI capabilities through managed, co-managed and self-service capabilities. Incident response and remediation: Optiv's expertise and hard-earned experience across the full spectrum of cyber threats coupled with Mandiant's best-in-class incident response enables clients to quickly recover and resume full operations following an incident.

Optiv's expertise and hard-earned experience across the full spectrum of cyber threats coupled with best-in-class incident response enables clients to quickly recover and resume full operations following an incident. End-to-end SecOps transformation: Optiv is now an official solutions partner for Google Cloud, offering design and implementation services for effective cloud security feature adoption and data security.

Optiv is now an official solutions partner for Google Cloud, offering design and implementation services for effective cloud security feature adoption and data security. Third-party solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace: Optiv provides independent security software vendor solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace, giving clients the ability to easily acquire and deploy the optimal Optiv solutions for their unique business needs and regulatory requirements.

"We're coupling the power of Optiv's renowned advisory, implementation and managed capabilities with Google Cloud's industry-leading brand and technology platform to better serve clients," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Business, and the world at-large, is digitizing at an exponential rate. CIOs and CISOs struggle to visualize, modernize and safeguard their assets amidst mass transformation initiatives. To operationalize their entire cloud strategy, they need tailored security solutions and services -- when and where they need them – fast and everywhere."

Sunil Potti, general manager and vice president of cloud security, Google Cloud, added, "Our partnership with Optiv combines the technology, people, and process necessary to make security as pervasive as possible and materially less complex. Our globally recognized cybersecurity offerings including Chronicle Security Operations powered by our advanced AI services, coupled with Optiv's end-to-end expertise, from strategy to execution, enables clients to transform their businesses forward, safely."

The alliance builds on the companies' existing relationship and aims to further innovate on security operations for data efficacy, integration and analytics, cloud migrations, threat intelligence, and generative AI levers to improve clients' security posture and cyber resilience.

"Our depth and breadth of services and solutions allows for an unprecedented point-of-view across the entire cybersecurity technology landscape," said Jason Lewkowicz, Optiv's chief services officer. "By committing to excellence, leveraging AI enhancements and driving efficiencies across data integrity, mean time to respond, cloud visibility and more, we're helping clients modernize their approach to protecting their businesses."

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit booth #2050 at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas (Apr. 9-11) and/or online at https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/ .

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

For further information: Brett Ater, 913-304-7683, [email protected]; Jeremy Jones, 954-663-2287, [email protected]