Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch Named One of CRN's Top 100 Executives for Fourth Consecutive Year

Lynch Also Recognized in List of 2024 Top 25 Disrupters

DENVER, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced that CEO Kevin Lynch was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the 2024 Top 100 Executives by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

CRN has recognized Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch in its Top 100 Executives list for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual list spotlights passionate and exemplary technology industry leaders dedicated to supporting IT channel growth with continuous innovation and channel-focused strategies and initiatives. Over the years, CRN has highlighted Lynch's leadership in Optiv's major expansion in the federal government space with its acquisition of ClearShark and his creation of an Enterprise IoT Lab.

"I'm one of more than 2,500 members of Optiv nation, and for us, being a leader and disruptor in this space is just part of our DNA," said Lynch. "Every day, we're on an important mission to secure greatness for our clients, partners and communities. That means bringing the best and brightest to solve the toughest cybersecurity challenges of today and protect against what may come tomorrow. I'm honored to accept the award on behalf of all of my teammates at Optiv."

The CRN 2024 Top 100 Executives list honors the achievements of executives across four categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disrupters. These leaders utilize their unique strengths to advance the channel and set the pace for the entire industry.

"Each leader on this list brings technology vision and strong channel acumen to bear in ways that drive success across the partner ecosystem," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "They are industry trailblazers whose unique talents and unwavering dedication to driving business growth are unlocking new possibilities in IT and supporting partner success."

The Top 100 Executives list for 2024 will be featured in the upcoming August issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Follow Optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

Pattrik Simmons, [email protected]; Jeremy Jones, [email protected]; The Channel Company Contact: Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company, [email protected]