Optiv Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Texas High School Graduate Nigel Tatem

Scholarship Designed to Promote Diversity Within Cybersecurity Field

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has announced Nigel Tatem as the recipient of its annual Black Employee Network (BEN) scholarship.

BEN, an employee resource group at Optiv, oversees the scholarship as part of the company's ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and to empowering the next generation of cyber and information security professionals.

Tatem, a high school graduate from Frisco, Texas, will attend Cornell University in the fall where he will study computer science. In addition to graduating with a 5.13 cumulative GPA from Rick Reedy High School, Tatem reached a top 10 ranking in C# programming in a state competition and qualified for nationals in C++ programming.

Along with serving as captain of his school's varsity wrestling team and playing football, Tatem also served as president of the Black Student Alliance, vice president of the National Technical Honor Society and was named assistant counselor at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. In this role, he helped valedictorians and accomplished high school juniors become better leaders.

Tatem's interest in computer science grew while working at his father's car wash business. He developed software to optimize operations, a hands-on experience that showed him how technology can transform small businesses. Most recently, during an internship, he developed a program using analytical solutions to streamline regulatory processes.

"I am a firm believer in the safety and privacy of our information online, and I plan to combine my focus on AI and data analytics to change the field of cybersecurity forever," Tatem said. "I am deeply grateful to the Optiv Black Employee Network for providing this opportunity to further my education and make a lasting impact as a Black scholar in STEM."

Tatem will receive a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to aid him in achieving his goals.

"Our goal is to positively impact the lives of the next generation by providing opportunities that they may not have otherwise had to pursue a career in tech with the support of this scholarship," Marlee McAlpine, Optiv's senior DEI manager, said. "Nigel is an outstanding recipient who has a passion for DEI and giving back to marginalized communities with the knowledge he obtains through his studies in computer science and cybersecurity."

The scholarship is open to Black, African American identifying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students.

Optiv honors and embraces the diverse perspectives, ideas, backgrounds and experiences of its people. The company's approach to DEI is grounded in listening, learning and growing.

