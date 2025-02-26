Optiv Announces 2024 Partner of the Year Awards Celebrating Leading Partner Ecosystem

Awards Highlight Collaboration, Growth and Go-to-Market Success

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced its 2024 Partner of the Year Award winners, highlighting its expansive array of industry-leading technology partners. The winners were announced during Optiv Kick Off, the company's annual sales event.

With more than 450 technology partners in its ecosystem, Optiv provides clients with best-in-class security technology and solutions that equip organizations to detect and manage cyber threats effectively and efficiently in today's growing attack surface. Optiv's Partner of the Year Awards recognize forward-thinking innovation, performance and growth, and unparalleled technology solutions.

"The strength and growth of our partner ecosystem demonstrates the unwavering trust our clients place in us as a category of one in the cybersecurity space," says John Hurley, chief revenue officer at Optiv. "Our people understand the importance and power of the channel, and our partnerships are built on a strong foundation that uniquely positions us to provide value-added opportunities that drive the business with a clear roadmap to success."

Partner of the Year — CrowdStrike

Demonstrated outstanding growth, relevance and commitment to driving shared go-to-market success.

Services Partner of the Year — SailPoint

Delivered exceptional professional or managed services, elevating client outcomes through collaboration.

Ecosystem Partner of the Year — Google Cloud

Hyperscaler, distributor or alliance partner that has strengthened our collective cybersecurity ecosystem.

Emerging Partner of the Year — Cribl

Rising partner that has shown exceptional commitment and momentum in advancing our shared goals.

"As the convener of the largest partner ecosystem in the industry, our Partner of the Year Awards demonstrate a collaborative approach to how we best serve our clients, while offering world-class security technologies and solutions," said Scott Goree, Optiv's senior vice president of partners, alliances and ecosystems. "We are committed to providing our clients with industry-leading capabilities, and each of these partners represent the best-of-the-best within their categories."

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

