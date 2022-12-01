Opposing parties join national brewing competition to advocate for gender representation in politics

Labatt's Brew Across Canada features MP-brewed beers in support for Equal Voice

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Labatt Breweries of Canada brought together MPs from across the country to put partisanship aside and represent their region in Brew Across Canada – an all-party national brewing competition in support of Equal Voice and the organization's mission of improving gender representation in Canadian politics.

Matt Jeneroux from Edmonton took home the Honourary Brewer title with his ‘Jener-Brew’ beer, and Andy Fillmore, Lena Diab, Rick Perkins, and Dr. Stephen Ellis from Halifax won the People's Choice Award for their ‘Out of Order Ale’ brew. (CNW Group/Labatt Breweries of Canada)

Honourary brewmaster, Matt Jeneroux from Edmonton, took home the Honourary Brewer title with his 'Jener-Brew' beer during a tasting competition in Ottawa on November 30th, and Andy Fillmore, Lena Diab, Rick Perkins, and Dr. Stephen Ellis from Halifax won the People's Choice Award for their 'Out of Order Ale' brew. As part of Labatt's commitment to both Canada and a healthy democratic system, Labatt donated $25,000 on behalf of the winning brew to Equal Voice – a non-partisan organization that advocates for the equal representation of women in politics.

"It's great to see representatives from all parties putting their political differences aside and coming together for friendly competition in support of the greater good," said Eleanor Fast, Executive Director, Equal Voice. "Brew Across Canada is a great example of Equal Voice's commitment to events that shed light on the importance of women at all levels of political office. It's great to be back after a two-year hiatus and we appreciate the support of Labatt and all the guest brewmasters."

MPs from all political parties joined forces with their regional counterparts to work with Labatt brewmasters to create a unique beer using local ingredients that highlight their respective regions. The competition featured seven beers brewed at Labatt facilities across the country, which were tasted and critiqued by an esteemed panel of judges.

Guests brewers included Senator Hon. David Wells, Conservative, St. John's, Newfoundland; Andy Fillmore, Liberal, Halifax; Lena Diab, Liberal, Halifax; Rick Perkins, Conservative, Halifax; Dr. Stephen Ellis, Conservative, Halifax; Hon. David Lametti, Liberal, LaSalle-Émard-Verdun; Hon. Marc Miller, Liberal, Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest- Île des Soeurs; Peter Fragiskatos, Liberal, London; Arielle Kayabaga, Liberal, London; Karen Vecchio, Conservative, London; Lindsay Mathyssen, NDP, London; Matt Jeneroux, Conservative, Edmonton; George Chahal, Liberal, Calgary; Rob Morrison; Conservative, Creston.

"For 175 years, Labatt has been bringing Canadians together through the love of beer, while being an active supporter of Canadian communities from coast to coast," said Jeff Ryan, Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Labatt Breweries of Canada. "With events like Brew Across Canada, we are able to put politics aside and celebrate what's truly great about Canada. Through our partnership with Equal voice, we will continue to do our part to make an impact for the next 175 years—to shine a spotlight on the importance of having more women in politics."

As Canada's leading brewer, Labatt's 3,600+ employees play a role in brewing and distributing more than 70 brands from coast to coast – from iconic Canadian favourites to craft beers.

About Equal Voice

Equal Voice is a national, bilingual, multi-partisan organization dedicated to electing more women to all levels of political office in Canada. Equal Voice regards the equal representation of women in Canada's Parliament, in our provincial/territorial legislatures, and on municipal and band councils, as a fundamental question of fairness for women in terms of their access to Canada's democratic institutions. Founded in 2001, Equal Voice brings women and men together from across the political spectrum in its nine chapters across the country. They include chapters in: British Columbia, Alberta (south and north), Ontario (Toronto and Ottawa), Saskatchewan, three of the four Atlantic provinces (Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick), as well as a dynamic national youth chapter.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada has been one of Canada's most respected companies for 175 years with roots back to 1847 in London, Ontario, when a farmer named John Kinder Labatt first entered the business of brewing. Since then, the company has grown to include seven key breweries from coast-to-coast, as well as four craft breweries, 70 brands and over 3,600 skilled craftspeople and professionals. We know that we're only as strong as the communities where we live and work, which is why we've been making positive contributions since before Confederation. Today, that dedication to supporting Canadian communities, which includes our many responsible drinking and environmental sustainability programs, is summed up in our purpose: We Dream Big to Create a Future with More Cheers. Our employees are the driving force behind these efforts, rising to the challenge time and time again to lend a hand. And with their dedication to supporting their fellow Canadians matched only by their passion for brewing Canada's best-loved beers, we know that Labatt is here to stay.

