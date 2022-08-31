OPP ASSOCIATION SUPPORTS OUR MEMBERS IN CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES TRAGEDY

BARRIE, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Special Investigations Unit has announced that OPP Association members, OPP Provincial Constables Ken Pengelly, Grayson Cappus and Nathan Vanderheyden have been charged with 1 count each of Criminal Negligence Causing Death and Manslaughter. The charges are relating to a November 26, 2020 incident where a 1 year old child died in an interaction with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The following is a statement from Rob Stinson, President of the OPP Association:

"This incident is a tragic circumstance for all involved. We are fully supporting our members charged and our officers and civilian staff affected, with some still off work. It has impacted many people, families, first responders, and our members. Every single day police officers make split second decisions that most will never have to make and wouldn't want to make. This case is now before the courts. Everyone is entitled to due process. Our members have cooperated with the investigation in accordance with the law."

