Police Associations Call for Immediate Legislative Change with Canada's Bail System

Associations representing 35,000 police service members working in every community across Ontario are calling on the federal government to act

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Once again, after another serious incident of gun violence in our communities, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO), the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) and the Toronto Police Association (TPA) are united in asking the federal government to take some leadership in the safety of our members and the communities they serve.

This week in Toronto, while doing a bail compliance check, officers from the Toronto Police Service were caught in the middle of an active shootout between rival groups. Sixteen guns were seized and 23 people were arrested, including a young offender with three firearms prohibitions. This time, luckily, no one was harmed, but without urgent action, next time could be different.

There are many examples throughout Ontario of accused persons out on bail who are re-arrested shortly after being granted bail, including for allegedly murdering a police officer. Many of these cases don't make the news. In an August 2024 case in Sarnia, a man was re-arrested with auto theft charges and fleeing police a mere two days after being released for similar offences.

In February 2024, in Elliot Lake, a man with a history of assaults and breaching bail conditions was re-arrested for once again violating bail conditions a short time after getting out of jail.

The PAO, OPPA, and TPA, collectively representing 35,000 police members in Ontario, are asking the federal government to take immediate action by ensuring repeat and violent offenders are kept in jail instead of continuing to harm their communities while they await trial.

Effective bail reform must strike a balance between public safety and the rights of the accused. The public expects that in the name of public safety, violent and repeat offenders will not be released on bail unless there is a compelling reason and a sensible plan to ensure that they are not at risk of reoffending while awaiting trial.

"Over the last two years, we've seen serious incidents related to our bail system that have put the lives of police service members and our communities in danger. This incident in Toronto could have had a very different result. Luckily, it didn't. But it should serve as a call to action for the federal government to fix our bail system so repeat and violent offenders can't continue to harm our communities while out on bail. Stricter bail policies for repeat and violent offenders prioritize the safety and security of our communities," said Mark Baxter, President of the Police Association of Ontario.

"We call on the federal government to take immediate, decisive action to bolster community safety by reforming bail laws to prevent repeat violent offenders from returning to our streets, enforcing stringent penalties for violations of court orders, and redirecting resources from ineffective gun bans to address the smuggling of illegal firearms. These actions are critical to restoring public trust in our justice system and safeguarding our communities," said John Cerasuolo, OPP Association President & CEO.

"Only through sheer luck were none of our members injured during this most recent incident. With dozens of bullets flying aimlessly, it could have ended differently for any innocent bystander," said TPA President Clayton Campbell. "Our members are increasingly frustrated and angered as they continue risking their lives to apprehend repeat violent offenders. How many more incidents must occur before the federal government recognizes and responds to the urgent reality on our streets?"

Police Association of Ontario

[email protected]

Ontario Provincial Police Association

[email protected]

Toronto Police Association

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Provincial Police Association