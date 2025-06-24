OPP Association Supports OPP Provincial Constable Sean O'Rourke

BARRIE, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, OPP Provincial Constable Sean O'Rourke was acquitted of manslaughter at the Superior Court of Justice in Chatham relating to a line of duty incident that occurred on Highway 401 near Ridgetown, Ontario on July 7, 2021.

On that day, a 25yr old man tragically died as PC O'Rourke and other police officers were trying to apprehend the suspect while fleeing police after a theft of gas.

The lives of the family of the deceased, our police officers and our civilian members have been forever impacted.

OPP Association President John Cerasuolo commented:

"We respect the court's decision and believe it reflects the complexities faced by police officers in dangerous and unpredictable situations. Our officers are dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Ontario, often in circumstances beyond their control. This has been an extraordinarily difficult period for all involved, and we remain committed to supporting Provincial Constable O'Rourke, along with all our members and their families, as they continue to navigate the emotional aftermath of this event."

Defence Counsel Sandy Khehra added:

"It is essential that the law recognizes the realities and risks inherent in policing. Police officers are entrusted to use reasonable force to protect themselves and others. We are relieved that the court's decision reflects this understanding."

The OPP Association encourage anyone impacted by this situation to reach out and lean on those closest to them, as well as seek professional mental health assistance. We also encourage you to reach in to those you know are impacted by this tragedy.

For members of the public, the Canadian Mental Health Association has a number of resources on their website ontario.cmha.ca.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association's (OPPA) Encompas Mental Health Wellness Program is available to our members and their families by calling 24/7: 1-866-794-9117 or by visiting encompascare.ca.

Confidential support services are available to all OPP members, families, retirees, and auxiliaries through the OPP's Healthy Workplace Team (HWT) available by phone, toll-free at 1-844-OPP-9409 (1-844-677-9409), or by directly contacting any HWT member.

