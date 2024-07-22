OPP Association Members Ratify New Collective Agreements

BARRIE, ON, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Membership of the Ontario Provincial Police Association have ratified new Uniform and Civilian Collective Agreements, making our Uniform OPP Association Members the highest paid police in Ontario.

87.7% of the Members ratified the Uniform Agreement

92.9% of Members voted to ratify the Civilian Agreement.

The term of Agreements are from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2026 (four years). The percentages of yearly salary increases are retroactive to the dates identified.

January 1, 2023 – 4.75%

January 1, 2024 – 4.50%

January 1, 2025 – 2.75%

January 1, 2026 – 2.75%

OPP Association President John Cerasuolo states:

"Our Sworn Police Officers and Civilian Members work tirelessly to serve and protect the citizens of Ontario each and every day, often putting their own lives at risk. Our Members deserve to be the top paid police in Ontario. We wish to thank the Bargaining Team on both sides for their diligent work to finalize these Collective Agreements, and thank our Membership for the support."

The OPP Association is the sole bargaining agent for the close to 10,000 members of the Ontario Provincial Police. There are twenty Branches serving Members throughout Ontario. Head Office is located in Barrie.

SOURCE Ontario Provincial Police Association

Media Inquiries: Scott Mills [email protected] cell 647-449-2801