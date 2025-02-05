OpenText named one of Canada's Best Employers 2025 for the fifth consecutive year by Forbes

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced it has been named one of Canada's Best Employers 2025 by Forbes. The list, which is generated by Forbes in partnership with Statista, celebrates top organizations across Canada for their work flexibility, focus on professional development, growth opportunities, and more. This is the fifth consecutive year that OpenText has been named to the list by Forbes.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes is a testament to the exceptional people at OpenText," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "We remain deeply committed to fostering a culture of exceptional talent, personal and professional growth, and a company where technology professionals want to spend their entire career."

The recognition from Forbes is the latest in a series of accolades awarded to the Canadian-founded and headquartered company. Most recently, OpenText was also recognized as one of the Waterloo Area's Top Employers for the 15th consecutive year and one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the fourth consecutive year by Canada's Top 100. Both awards highlight the company's commitment to its employee's well-being and professional development opportunities as key drivers of success.

"From our values to our focus on employee health, education, career growth, and organizational culture, it is an honor to have our efforts recognized," said Brian Sweeney, Chief Human Resources Officer, OpenText. "We are extremely proud of our Canadian heritage, and the remarkable contributions of our Canadian employees, who play a vital role in making OpenText a great place to work."

Founded in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada in 1991, OpenText grew out of a partnership between the University of Waterloo and Oxford University to create the first online Oxford English Dictionary. As a company, OpenText prioritizes its people and its culture, offering unique benefits to employees such as education reimbursement programs, paid volunteer days, retirement and stock purchase plans, wellness and fitness reimbursement, and much more. For more information on life at OpenText visit careers.opentext.com.

